The Raiders are aiming to punch their ticket for finals footy by defeating the Wests Tigers this weekend, sneaking into the top-eight by the slightest of margins.
But the Green Machine have a message for the NRL rivals that don't rate Canberra as premiership contenders, even if the statistics tell a very different story.
"We belong," Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh said. "We've beaten [top-eight teams] before, so if we get in there we'll give the competition a shock and I'm sure we'll do the club proud."
The statistics support Horsburgh's affirmation. This year the Raiders have won five and lost six games against other teams also through to the finals as it stands. That's a better winning record against top-eight sides than the Storm, Cowboys and Sharks.
Fresh-faced Canberra hooker Zac Woolford believes footy pundits have not been paying close attention to the progress that the Raiders have made of late.
"The 'up and down' narrative - it wasn't a good start but it hasn't really been up and down since round 10," Woolford said.
"I think we've won 11 of our last 15, but people are holding onto how we went in the start of the year, when if you look at it, we've strung together some really good footy."
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart revealed they're quite comfortable being underestimated too, even if it comes with a side dish of disrespect.
"We're the only people who give ourselves a chance," Stuart told Nine. "We don't have the respect that a lot of the big teams do.
"We're happy being the underdogs, we're happy being in a situation where nobody gives us that respect or think we have the ability to win."
The Raiders made one change to the side since last week's demolition of Manly as they aim to continue their winning form in the final round of the season at Leichhardt Oval.
Winger Nick Cotric is back in the team after recovering from a groin injury, pushing Albert Hopoate to 18th man.
If the ninth-placed Broncos lose against the Dragons on Saturday, the Raiders are likely to still advance to the finals thanks to a healthy points difference ahead of Brisbane, but they don't want to take any chances.
"We've got to win," Horsburgh said. "We've got to go hard for the first 20 and hopefully they drop away because they're not playing for anything. It'll just come back to us again - we've just go to play our footy."
For the Tigers, captain James Tamou is back from suspension and in what could be his final NRL game, Wests will be determined to see him get a proper farewell.
Three other Tigers also come back for their season finale on the weekend with halfback Luke Garner named in the centres, winger Ken Maumalo returning from a groin complaint and Tyrone Peachey getting the nod to play off the bench.
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at 4pm, Leichhardt Oval
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
