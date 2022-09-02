Orphan: First Kill. MA15+, 98 minutes. Three stars.
The 2009 lite horror film Orphan was dark, enjoyable and forgettable, but enough people must have found it memorable enough that it now warrants a second go.
Actually, this is a prequel, set just before the period in the original film where unsuspecting wannabe parents Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard took in an adorable orphan (Isabelle Fuhrman) with a tragic past and a dark little secret.
This prequel works just as well if you haven't seen that 2009 film, in fact, it is probably a bit more fun to be experiencing a few surprises that first film gave away, and for that reason, I'm going to try not to spoil too much here.
The troubled and troublesome Esther (Fuhrman) is living in a medical facility in Europe, causing the occasional bout of mayhem amongst the facility staff and patients, in between painting and music classes.
Esther is identified as the missing daughter of American couple Tricia Albright (Julia Stiles) and her husband Allen (Rossif Sutherland) who have been pouring their money into tracking down their missing daughter.
Some of Esther's behaviours can be explained away as readjustment issues, although their American daughter now has a thick European accent. Allen in particular is so willing to have his family back in one piece he is prepared to accept any excuses.
Brother Gunnar (Matthew Finlan) is aggressive and unaccepting of his long-lost sister, though his behaviour might also be explained away as that of an entitled only child who once again has to share his toys.
Meanwhile, we also have a private detective (Hiro Kanagawa), hired earlier by the family to find their missing daughter, inspecting the newly returned girl a little too closely.
It's hard to know who is the good guy and who is the bad guy in this film, and that's exactly how screenwriter David Coggeshall has constructed the script.
In a way, the ending of the film is right there in the title, and you know from the poster, even if you've seen nothing of the first film, that there's something a bit off with this girl, but there is fun in making Esther something of an anti-hero.
Director William Brent Bell doubles down on this, wringing as much comedy as he can from setting up expectations for scares at every turn, many of which don't pay off as years of horror film watching has conditioned us to expect them.
Replacing Jaume Collet-Serra, the original film's helmer, Bell goes for obvious scares, knows his stuff, and seems to enjoy his music choices to add that extra layer of spooky, at one point employing Maniac from the Flashdance soundtrack.
Costumed in a dress that leads one character to make comparisons to notorious parent-killer Lizzie Borden, Fuhrman is delightfully spooky as the secretive and sly once-and-future orphan.
While more than a decade has gone by, she slips right back into her faux-naif child role. She's a wonderful anti-hero, Esther, and that is set up by the first "first kill" with a creepy paedophile hospital guard attempting to get intimate, his comeuppance being earned and putting the audience on Esther's side.
It is always great to see Stiles on the big screen, adding as usual a heft and enjoyability factor that the script probably doesn't entirely deserve.
The real world has been scary enough, so it's a real mini-vacation to switch your brain off for a while and let the scares come at you in a measured way, with air-conditioning and popcorn.
