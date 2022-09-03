Both Sides of the Blade. MA15+. 116 minutes. Three stars.
Pay attention - this gets complicated.
The English-language title on screen for this subtitled French film is Fire and the original French title apparently translates as With Love and Determination. Writer-director Claire Denis and Christine Angot adapted a novel by Angot which has yet another title: the English translation is A Turning Point in Life. It's their second collaboration after Let the Sunshine In.
What's with all these titles?
All I can do is offer a metaphorical Gallic shrug, though "Both Sides of the Blade" is a song by Tindersticks, who also did the moody score.
Whatever it's called, this is a well-acted, downbeat drama involving love (well, it's French) and infidelity (ditto).
As with the title(s), there's a bit to unpick in the characters and storyline.
We open with a middle-aged couple enjoying themselves at the beach. But underneath what seems to be an idyllic sequence plays moody music that suggests all is not well, or at least soon won't be.
It's soon revealed who they are.
Sara (Juliette Binoche) hosts a high-minded radio show that canvasses social and political issues such as racism and is the breadwinner in her relationship with Jean (Vincent Lindon).
He's an ex-footballer and ex-con who's trying to get his life back together.
Jean is attempting to reconnect with and help his mixed-race teenage son Marcus (Issa Perica) who's been living with Nelly (Bulle Ogier), Jean's mother (the boy's own mother, Jean's ex, has begun a new life elsewhere).
Marcus is on the verge of being expelled from school.
The relationships of Jean, Marcus and Nelly are complicated - Nelly is at the end of her tether, Marcus is rebellious and surly, doesn't want to talk to his father who in turn doesn't seem overly keen to talk to his constantly calling mother.
But he goes out of his way to shop where she lives, a long way from home.
Jean is also trying to find a job and is considering an offer from his old friend Francois (Grégoire Colin) to work at his sports agency as a recruiter of new players.
But there are complications.
We don't know exactly why Jean landed in prison, but it's implied it had something to do with Francois.
And, not incidentally, Francois and Sara used to be lovers, and it seems that Sara still has feelings for her old flame.
And Jean is aware of this.
It's an uneasy situation and since Jean and Sara aren't always great at communicating with each other, it has the potential to explode.
Jean's relationships with his mother and son are also fraught.
Some critics have compared this to a Douglas Sirk Hollywood melodrama, but while this movie does veer into histrionics at times - particularly towards the end - it doesn't have the vivid colours, rampant symbolism and florid, sometimes camp liveliness of something like Sirk's Written on the Wind.
Both Sides of the Blade is set in a more realistic world. The colours and settings are more drab and down-to-earth, the actors are less glamorous, not movie-star types like Rock Hudson, and they perform in a more naturalistic style (insofar as it's possible for a non-French speaker to gauge).
There's a certain mystery to the inner lives of the characters and details of their lives that sometimes seems real and sometimes makes things feel frustrating and opaque.
Binoche is good as always and Lindon is excellent in a complex role, playing a man who's trying to deal with resentment, jealousy and the challenges of fatherhood while also wanting to rebuild his life.
He does have a couple of dialogue-heavy scenes towards the end with Binoche and Perica that verge on being a bit too obvious, but carries them off well.
We don't see or learn much about Francois so it's hard to understand why Sara was so attracted to him (and still is) and the nature of Francois and Jean's friendship.
For the most part, it's like we're being shown bits and pieces of these people's lives and often have to try to infer these things and form our own conclusions, which is refreshing.
If you like adult dramas, this is worth a look.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
