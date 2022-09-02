Three Thousand Years of Longing. M, 108 minutes. 3 stars
The trailer for this film seemed to be trying to hype it up as a spectacular fantasy. It billed the film as being "from the mad genius of George Miller" and such hype is annoying: Miller is a very talented Australian filmmaker who's long been successful making high-quality films both here and in Hollywood. Isn't that enough?
Three Thousand Years of Longing, written by Miller and Augusta Gore from a short story by A.S. Byatt, is a modern-day three-wishes tale - but it's also a rumination on the nature and purpose of storytelling.
The latter element is made explicit very early.
Alithea (Tilda Swinton) is a narratologist, a scholar of narrative and its structure, who's been single for a long time but professes to be content with life.
While on an academic conference in Istanbul she has a couple of odd visions.
She buys a bottle as a souvenir and when she cleans it, the top comes off and out of it emerges a djinn (Idris Elba).
He offers her the customary three wishes, quickly explaining some of the rules and limitations and asking her what her heart's desire is.
She's surprised but adjusts remarkably quickly - I guess she's used to dealing with fantastic stories - and is a little wary. All wishing stories are cautionary tales, she notes, never ending up as the wisher hoped. Sometimes it's their own fault for wording things poorly, sometimes a wily djinn exploits the wish in an unexpected way.
While she's pondering what, if anything, to wish for, he tells her how he came to be where he is, relating the tales of the people who "found" him earlier and how their stories unfolded and the effects this had on him.
He goes back to the ancient world of the Arabian Nights (foreshadowed by an airline named after Scheherazade, who kept telling stories to save her life).
Firstly comes the story of Sheba - as in the Queen of - who was the djinn's cousin. He loved her dearly but when Solomon came along, the djinn was banished to the bottle.
The other stories involve love, murder, learning and more and the poor djinn often finding himself trapped in the bottle indefinitely, alone with only his memories and thoughts.
Much of the film takes place in limited locations with just Swinton and Elba on screen. Fortunately they - with Miller's help - are able to make their interactions dramatic and interesting rather than static. It helps that the situation is inherently suspenseful.
Swinton is good but a little "actory" at times as the academic whose interest is piqued: sometimes it feels like the mechanisms are showing.
Elba, sporting pointy ears and often modified through special effects, is worldweary and thoughtful as the djinn who's experienced and endured so much.
There's quite a bit of (largely computer-generated) spectacle as well as lavish costumes, settings and props but Miller and company are aiming for something higher than a thrill ride. And they largely succeed - at its heart this is a thoughtful character piece with some intellectual meat to chew on if you're so inclined, about how stories help us make sense of our world.
And there are some whimsical, humorous and spectacular moments - but perhaps not enough. Given Miller's previous films include the Max Max and Happy Feet series, you might expect more, especially given the unusual situation.
While it's good that the film doesn't become stickily sentimental, it does feel a bit too dry-eyed and understated at times.
Yes, the main character is British but she could have been given a bit more emotional life.
Although this film didn't need to be and should not have been as brash and frenetic as, say, the animated Disney Aladdin, a bit more verve and life and feeling would not have gone astray - though it's never dull or descends to the dry academic treatise level.
The low-key ending fits the story as it's told well.
While this isn't perfect, it's still more imaginative and thoughtful than a lot of multiplex fare and is worth seeing.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
