ACT police are investigating the cause of a head-on collision in Kambah on Monday evening, in which a 42-year-old man died.
At about 5.40pm, a Volkswagen Passat station wagon travelling westbound on Sulwood Drive crossed over into the eastbound lanes, colliding with an Audi 4WD utility head-on.
The driver of the Volkswagen was trapped in his vehicle until emergency services removed him, however, the 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the 4WD was removed from her vehicle and taken to Canberra Hospital with significant, though not life-threatening, injuries.
The collision occurred about 500 metres east of the Drakeford Drive intersection with Sulwood Drive.
Acting Inspector Travis Mills, Officer in Charge ACT Road Policing, called on the public to come forward with any information about the station wagon.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to offer ACT Policing's condolences to the family of the deceased and also wishing the driver of the other motor vehicle a speedy recovery," he said.
"At this time, investigators from ACT police major collision team would like to extend and request that all available witnesses that may have seen the red-coloured Passat station wagon prior to the collision contact Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000 or via the website at their earliest convenience," Inspector Mills said.
"It is still the very early parts of our investigation, it will certainly form our inquiries as to how this collision occurred and how that vehicle crossed from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes."
Inspector Mills did not comment on whether conditions contributed to the collision, but said investigators at the scene had indicated the road was wet from rain at the time.
The road surface was otherwise "well maintained" and has an 80km/h speed limit.
Sulwood Drive in Kambah was closed between Drakeford Drive and Inkster Street from around 6pm, reopening late on Monday night.
It was the 11th road death in the ACT this year.
"Any loss of life on our road is an unnecessary loss of life," Inspector Mills said.
"Most loss of life on our roads can holistically be avoided."
"The messaging of police is consistent and has always been this way: Please drive to the conditions. Drive as if it's your family driving towards you, and just be mindful and considerate of other road users."
ACT Road Policing's major collision team will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage of it (who has not already spoken to police) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote P2098327.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
