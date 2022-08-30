The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies after crash on Sulwood Drive in Kambah

Hannah Neale
Miriam Webber
By Hannah Neale, and Miriam Webber
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:47am, first published 3:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 42-year-old man was left dead after a crash on Sulwood Drive on Monday. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, ACT Policing

ACT police are investigating the cause of a head-on collision in Kambah on Monday evening, in which a 42-year-old man died.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.