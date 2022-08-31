This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Dominic Perrottet is up to his old tricks again. Today, the NSW Premier will be arguing in national cabinet for the mandatory COVID isolation period to be dropped from seven to five days. He's looking to a future when there's no mandatory isolation period and people who are sick do the right thing and stay home. He's backed by the national Health Services Union, which said the isolation rules were making it hard for members to make ends meet, a challenge likely to get tougher when the COVID isolation payment ends on September 30. Interestingly, the Business Council of Australia warns reducing the isolation period could make absenteeism even worse.
The other state premiers and territory leaders have mixed feelings. No doubt they remember Perrottet's decision to lift restrictions in NSW in December last year and the disastrous result that followed - the arrival of the Omicron variant, which earned the Premier the nickname Domicron and put the state into self-imposed isolation over summer. The decision not only caused massive disruption, it was also linked to hundreds of deaths of aged care home residents. That wave, and the subvariant wave that followed over winter, pushed case numbers, deaths and hospitalisation through the roof. Curiously, it coincided with the disappearance from public view of chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant. Through the early days of the pandemic, she was present when announcements were made, to answer with authority questions about public health decisions. Then, whoosh, she all but vanished.
No medical expert, The Echidna can, however, report on two household experiences with COVID. In both cases, symptoms and positive RATs persisted after seven days. Both cases chose to confine themselves to the burrow. It was an easy choice. One of us worked from home anyway; the other had plenty of sick leave. There was no temptation - indeed, no need - to chance it in order to make ends meet. Of course, not everyone has that luxury. You can't serve an oat milk latte from home, nor can you hump bricks on a building site. If you're a casual who's lost shifts, and has rent and bills to pay, the urge to "soldier on", even if you're still infectious, can be irresistible.
Should a national cabinet decision be made either way today, let's hope there's medical expertise on hand to field questions about it. We're more likely to trust a decision if health experts rather than politicians can assure us isolation periods can be safely wound back, that such a move won't result in more community transmission and deaths, more hospitalisations and make the labour shortage worse. A healthy economy is underpinned by a healthy workforce - you can't have one without the other.
With around 100 COVID deaths each day in Australia, history shows us one thing about the pandemic that is not a race is easing COVID rules prematurely.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is it wise to reduce the COVID isolation period? Are you more likely to support a decision if it's backed by health experts and not just politicians? Is the pandemic over? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has ruled out a lift in unemployment benefits in the October budget, citing fiscal constraints. Australia's peak welfare group wants the JobSeeker payment rate to be lifted from $46 to $70 a day. The Australian Council of Social Service has received the backing of independent senator David Pocock, who argues providing extra money for the unemployed makes more sense than tax cuts for the wealthy.
- A common ingredient found in beauty products, which has been linked to infertility, is still being sold in Australia despite being banned in Europe. The fragrance known as Lilial or Butylphenyl methylpropional is found in popular hair care products, perfumes and household cleaning materials but experts warn it can harm the reproductive system.
- Building approvals tumbled 17.2 per cent in July in the face of sky-high building costs and interest rate hikes. This follows a modest 0.6 per cent drop in June. The sharp decline was led by a lack of council approvals for units, especially large complexes, with a 43.5 per cent fall in private sector apartments recorded. Approvals for new houses remained flat, rising 0.7 per cent in July.
THEY SAID IT: "Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity." - Hippocrates
YOU SAID IT: If the comments from Echidna's readers are any indication, the stage-three tax cuts the government is doggedly standing by are about as popular as flies in the soup.
Robert has a suggestion: "Of course the stage-three tax cuts should be shelved. But to avoid this looking like a complete backdown, why not recognise that one of the best ideas the previous government had was the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset. This gives tax relief to those who need it most. The flaws with the scheme were that it was a lump sum and not permanent. So why not make it permanent and have it paid throughout the year? This would give people some regular cash to assist with cost of living pressures. And here's a thought, why not increase it?"
Gregory says the cuts will widen the wealth gap: "The stage-three tax cuts must be shelved. The gap between rich and poor will only become greater if these misguided tax cuts are implemented. I'm generally very impressed with the performance of the new Labor government. However, I'm disgusted that they are still pandering to fossil fuel extractors. All unextracted fossil fuels must be kept in the ground if our one and only planet is to remain capable of supporting humans, as well as all other fauna and flora, into the future."
Matt's made up his mind: "Terrible fiscal policy, terrible social policy; it would be just irresponsible to go ahead with the stage-three tax cuts. Labor should never have supported them in the first place, but it would be entirely justified in pointing out that conditions have changed since the election campaign."
Elaine says there are more urgent priorities: "The tax cuts benefiting the wealthy was and is contentious. Getting rid of them would benefit many people but aggravate the already well off. One cannot please all the people all of the time but Australia has greater needs than a wealthy upper class. Great work, Echidna, love reading your work and cartoons." Thanks, Elaine. We love having you as part of the conversation.
Brad agrees the 100-day milestone doesn't tell us much about a new government. "Hmm, of course 100 days is a blip in the term when most of that time is not actually in parliament. Of course, the stage-three tax cuts should go. Fair go philosophy should demand it, and budget #1 will open proceedings. Beware drifting to the right however. Two-thirds of conservative discourse is always the unelected media wing of the Liberal-Sky News collective. Note the preliminary discussions before the summit. Cool heads can make it more than a wasted talkfest."
Eighty-year-old Rowan writes: "The tax cuts to the rich seem impossible to justify. What will the rich do with it? They'll probably lock it away in their already big bank balance and it won't be circulated in the economy. One hundred days is not long enough to unwind 10 years of lack of good policy-making. Can anyone point out a policy that Morrison brought in that benefited the working man?"
David reckons they're doomed. "I'm reasonably confident that the tax cuts won't be implemented, at least not entirely. Albo needs it to be clear that there's substantial opposition to the cuts. Making that clear is down to people like you and me. Keep making noise. It's the only way things change these days."
Felix is adamant: "There is simply not a moment's doubt that the stage-three tax cuts should be repealed - they were a bad idea at the time and are even worse post-COVID. There are few barricades on which a government should be willing to die, but this is one of them."
Lee is generous: "I don't consider myself at the 'top end' of money earners. I work 50 hours per week and earn $151,000 per year. I will get the tax cut because I didn't get the other ones. In saying that, I would be very happy to forgo that tax cut so we can have a fairer spread of wealth."
Oliver says, "You have set out the considerations well so I don't need to add to that. Rather, just say that the regressive, egregiously expensive stage-three tax cuts just have to be dropped."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
