No medical expert, The Echidna can, however, report on two household experiences with COVID. In both cases, symptoms and positive RATs persisted after seven days. Both cases chose to confine themselves to the burrow. It was an easy choice. One of us worked from home anyway; the other had plenty of sick leave. There was no temptation - indeed, no need - to chance it in order to make ends meet. Of course, not everyone has that luxury. You can't serve an oat milk latte from home, nor can you hump bricks on a building site. If you're a casual who's lost shifts, and has rent and bills to pay, the urge to "soldier on", even if you're still infectious, can be irresistible.

