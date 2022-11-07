Going from the sleepy bush capital of Canberra to one of America's most lively college basketball campuses at Duke has taken a bit of getting used to for NBA Global Academy graduate and rising Boomers star, Tyrese Proctor.
In a year that included committing to Duke University and winning the FIBA Asia Cup for Australia, the 6-foot-5 guard is turning heads internationally.
And he's very quickly amassed 30,000 followers on Instagram in the process.
"As soon as I got interest from Duke my socials started going off, and after I committed it's been blowing up," Proctor told The Canberra Times.
"It's been crazy but I can't wait to start the season."
The 18 year old from the Sutherland Shire grew up playing soccer, baseball and basketball, supporting the Boston Celtics and idolising the "swag" 76ers' legend Allen Iverson brought to the court.
Now Proctor is the next big prospect to come through the NBA-run academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport, and is set to follow in the footsteps of his good mates Thunder star Josh Giddey and Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels.
But first, Proctor has got goals to bring a sixth national championship title to Duke, and maybe more, revealing he's open to staying in college up to four years.
"I'll do whatever coach Jon Scheyer wants me to do. I want to help run the team, and be one of the main ball-carriers," Proctor said ahead of Duke's season-opener against Jacksonville on Tuesday.
"I'm going to give my best. If that's one-and-done, or if it's two, three, or four years, I just want to mainly come in and make an impact."
Proctor does have his eye on the NBA though, where he will be eligible for the draft as soon as next year, and his stint in Canberra gave him a taste of what's to come as a pro.
"I moved out of my house at 15 to go the academy down there and that was a huge step. It honestly helped me and my family," he said.
"We realised that I have to make sacrifices if I want to make it to the next level. That jump helped me for this next jump.
"It's the culture that they have there. The coaching staff are really good and one of the biggest things you don't get a lot of anywhere else is time.
"You're going to school, working out every day, training weights every day, getting a certain amount of shots up every week - it all adds up and that's what helped Josh and Dyson, and hopefully myself too."
When his time at the academy came to an end, Proctor had options - follow Daniels into the G-League, or go into the NBL Next Stars program like Giddey with the NBA the end goal.
But from the moment Proctor toured the Blue Devils campus in Durham, North Carolina, he knew it was where he had to be next on his basketball journey.
"It's the environment that they had at Duke. When I met the coaches and got a feel for the people there, and I just really enjoyed it," Proctor said.
"My family loved it too, which was also a big thing for me, because I wouldn't feel comfortable if they didn't."
Even though his father is originally from nearby Mississippi, the Duke visit was Proctor's first time in North Carolina. And after he committed, he had to pinch himself when the Duke legend known as 'Coach K' texted the teenager.
Mike Krzyzewski is a basketball icon. The former head coach, from 1980-2022, led the Blue Devils to five national championships, and no other coach has won more division one men's college basketball games than Krzyzewski.
He also led the USA to three Olympic gold medals in Beijing, London and Rio, and was an assistant coach for an additional two Games gold medal victories in Los Angeles and Barcelona.
"For him to message me, on a personal level, that was pretty cool," Proctor said.
"The message said thank you for trusting them and that he can't wait to see me on the court.
"When I saw his name pop up I was in shock with him being such a big figure in college basketball, and basketball in general."
Krzyzewski isn't Duke's head coach anymore, but is still involved in their athletic department and will no doubt still check in on the basketball program too, giving Proctor a major figure to lean on for advice.
"It means a lot to be here at this point," Proctor said.
"With Duke and the Boomers, it's just showing that the work that I've put in is starting to pay off now.
"But I'm not there yet, so I've just got to keep working."
Melanie Dinjaski
