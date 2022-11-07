The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How rising Boomers star took 'huge step' at NBA Global Academy in Canberra before Duke basketball journey

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrese Proctor went from Canberra to Duke University. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Going from the sleepy bush capital of Canberra to one of America's most lively college basketball campuses at Duke has taken a bit of getting used to for NBA Global Academy graduate and rising Boomers star, Tyrese Proctor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.