Canberra's Patty Mills is coming back to Australia for a series of basketball camps and speaking events starting next week.
Unfortunately the capital is not on his official list of stopovers, with the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Thursday Island, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne on his itinerary.
The Patty Mills Unearthed Australia tour will allow fans and basketballers to get "up close and personal" with the Boomers legend from September 5 - 21.
Camps will be open to players from 12 to 17 years old, and conducted with Mills and "world-renowned basketball clinician" DJ Sackmann.
The NBA champion will also host talks covering all aspects of his life, called Speaking My Language - Patty In His Own Words.
"This is the realisation of a dream that I have had for some time now," the Olympic bronze medallist said.
"Home really is where the heart is, and this homecoming trip fulfills a desire in me to connect with the communities and supporters who have been by my side, no matter where my career has taken me.
"It's been a huge couple of years and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to go back to my roots to deliver an immersive experience to be felt and enjoyed both on and off the court."
"I welcome young basketball hopefuls, fans and supporters alike to see and hear me in my own words to unpack and dive deeper into my reflections, lessons, truths and in turn inspire their own journeys. I'm looking forward to returning and giving back to the place I call home."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
