Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the Greens' Andrew Braddock have agreed to disagree after Mr Braddock pointed out a government website looked a lot like the one run by ACT Labor.
Mr Braddock asked Mr Barr to explain how the Built for CBR website was developed - and why it differed from usual government branding - at a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday.
The Built for CBR website lists infrastructure projects under construction in the territory and projects the government intends to build in the future, including the second stage of light rail.
Mr Braddock drew Mr Barr's attention to the government website's colour scheme and design, which he said looked very similar to the graphic design deployed by ACT Labor.
Both the ACT Labor and Built for CBR websites use white sans-serif typography on red tiles and have a white-on-red logo in the top left corner.
Officials told the estimates committee the Built for CBR website was designed in house and Mr Barr rejected any suggestion its design would politicise the public service.
It's not the first time Mr Barr has been called on to answer questions about the potential politicisation of public service websites.
A photo of the Chief Minister was found on a government website in 2021, which led to the opposition raising concerns about the apolitical nature of the ACT's public service.
The photograph of Mr Barr was on a decommissioned ACT whole of government shared services website.
Mr Barr was unable to explain why the photo was included on the website when asked in a question on notice in the Legislative Assembly.
"There is no record of a decision being made to include a photograph of the Chief Minister on the website," the response said.
"It is unknown why a photograph of the Chief Minister is included on the website."
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
