The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Greens' Andrew Braddock sees red over ACT government website in style of Labor branding

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the Greens' Andrew Braddock. Picture ACM

Chief Minister Andrew Barr and the Greens' Andrew Braddock have agreed to disagree after Mr Braddock pointed out a government website looked a lot like the one run by ACT Labor.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.