Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has declared infrastructure-starved regions will be a key consideration of the Albanese government's much vaunted jobs and skills summit which kicks off on Thursday at Parliament House.
The two-day event, to be held at Parliament House from Thursday, has been derided by some quarters, including the crossbench, as a "big PR stunt", but Dr Chalmers said the summit lead-up was imbued with the spirit of cooperation and collaboration while the government was "not naive" but "enthused and energised" about the task ahead.
Advertisement
He told ACM he was optimistic that Canberra is about to be showcased as the "capital of consensus" and at "it's most meaningful" as it prepares to host the summit.
But the regions are central to considerations to sorting out critical jobs and skills shortages.
"One of the key themes that emerged from this round-the-clock consultation that we've been doing is how do we get workers to where the opportunities are. And often that is in the regions," Dr Chalmers told ACM.
"And in my own conversations in regional Australia, it became very clear that training is part of the story. Migration is part of the story, but housing is a big part of the story as well.
"That's why I've been working with the super funds and others to work out, 'how do we get more investment in housing?' because if we want to get workers to where they're needed the most, they need somewhere to live. And so these challenges are intertwined."
READ MORE
Regional producers, the National Farmers Federation and Nationals leader David Littleproud are among the tight 130-odd invitees to the summit.
Workplace bargaining, the annual migrant cap, possible visa changes and apprenticeships are on the summit's wide agenda as the government seeks to boost wages, update workplace laws and address a nation-wide skills crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know that there is not just one national labour market," the Treasurer said. "That we've got a number of labour markets around the country.
"We've got big opportunities in primary industries and in value adding in the regions. And we will not grab those opportunities if we can't find the workers that people need. And so those considerations will be central."
Unions and business groups are pushing for industrial relations reform and are striking early overarching agreements ahead of the event, particularly to cooperate over industry-wide bargaining.
"Already we've been heartened by the work that's gone in. We've been heartened by the spirit of cooperation and collaboration. We're not naive about the contentious issues. And our expectations are appropriately managed," Dr Chalmers said.
"But I think if we come out of this jobs and skills summit with some ways forward, a handful of ways forward in an immediate sense, and some longer term projects to work on as part of the employment white paper, then it will be seen as a success."
But there are concerns that any possible fix for stagnant wages may be overwhelmed by rampant cost-of-living rises.
The Treasurer is adamant the fuel excise relief will not be extended beyond September 28, as "people didn't elect us just to do the easy things, they elected us to do the right thing".
Advertisement
"And we've been upfront with people and said, to extend that for even six months, would cost the budget $3 billion," Dr Chalmers said.
It is the same story with childcare reform. Labor's changes. including 90 per cent subsidised childcare, are due to start July 1 but there are calls to bring them forward to January 1 as a productivity measure to stimulate the economy.
"We are constrained by the budget situation that we've inherited. We can't do everything that we would like to do," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.