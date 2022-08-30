The Canberra Times
Jim Chalmers declares regions key consideration of jobs summit

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
August 30 2022 - 2:00pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers (centre). Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has declared infrastructure-starved regions will be a key consideration of the Albanese government's much vaunted jobs and skills summit which kicks off on Thursday at Parliament House.

