Wallabies great Stephen Larkham says he's happy to be an "outsider" in the Test environment despite accepting an invitation to join the inner sanctum for the first time in almost four years.
Larkham and his ACT Brumbies coaching staff are at "Camp Wallaby" in Queensland as Rugby Australia continues its mission to break down barriers between Test and Super Rugby setups.
It's the first time Larkham has been back with the Wallabies since he was made to be the sacrificial lamb of Michael Cheika's staff less than a year before the World Cup in 2019.
Larkham, a World Cup winner and a Wallabies great, was wounded by the way he was axed. He was previously viewed as the man to replace Cheika, but was made the scapegoat for subpar performances.
But he found a new opportunity in Ireland, which he says has made him a better coach, and is now back at the Brumbies for a second stint after Dan McKellar moved into a full-time Wallabies role.
Asked how it felt to be back with the Wallabies, Larkham said: "It's a completely different environment.
"It feels like what it is. We're outsiders coming in to have a look. We've been invited in by the Wallabies to have a look at processes and chats around our players. We're observing the program, which is different to what I've done previously.
"There's certainly more emphasis on making sure [Super Rugby and the Wallabies] are working collaboratively, particularly leading into a World Cup year."
The Brumbies and Rugby Australia are still locked in discussions about Laurie Fisher's immediate and long-term coaching future.
The Wallabies drafted veteran coach Fisher into the squad to fill the void of departed defence coach Matt Taylor.
Fisher is at this stage on secondment for the rest of August, but the organisations are trying to find a solution that may enable him to do both, even if that means the Brumbies lose him for a large chunk of pre-season training.
Larkham and McKellar have both previously juggled Brumbies head coaching duties with a role as a Wallabies assistant, paving the way for Fisher to do the same if a deal can be worked out.
The Wallabies and Super Rugby clubs are keen to encourage a more collaborative approach, especially leading into the World Cup next year.
That could involve player workload management, which is set to be a hot topic given the long list of injuries Wallabies players have suffered this year.
Some Wallabies players were ordered to rest during the Super Rugby season in 2019, which caused major friction between club and country.
"He hasn't really spoken to anyone yet about anything longer than this month. There will be discussions about what happens in the future," Larkham said.
"The priority for us is to keep Laurie a part of the Brumbies program, because everyone loves him. He's a massive part of the Brumbies' identity, and we want to make sure we're not losing that."
Brumbies scrum guru Dan Palmer has also been drafted into Wallabies camp to bolster the coaching ranks before he moves into a full-time role under Larkham in Canberra.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
