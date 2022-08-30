The Canberra Capitals are preparing for another season without access to the AIS Arena, which could lead to another logistical nightmare in finals if they secure hosting rights.
The WNBL draw is in the final stages, and the Capitals are close to securing their roster with the addition on Tuesday of WNBA-rookie Rae Burrell.
But the timeline for the arena's reopening has been delayed, following its $15 million refurbishment, until the end of 2023 at the earliest.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said the club was well prepared for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
And for next season too, with the arena looking to boost venue options, before a long-term vision was executed.
"The solution that we need on the ground for the Caps, local sport and other significant sporting codes here in Canberra is UC's sports hub two," she said.
"We want to shore up funding as soon as possible, and we're working on three to four years.
"There's a lack of facilities here in Canberra, so the sooner that can come online, the better."
The University of Canberra's $50 million hub promises to bring four-to-eight courts online, along with a stadium that can seat up to 5000 fans.
A $750,000 feasibility study is underway, but after, government funding will need to be secured to get it off the ground.
It would relieve some of the pressure being felt by Basketball ACT, and other indoor sports across the region, highlighted by two examples this year.
The NCCC was booked out for the Capitals finals campaign last season, forcing the WNBL side to turn to Tuggeranong Stadium for a lifeline, and leading to a pause on community competitions to fit it in.
The Canberra Gunners additional two-week training block for nationals had a similar effect by pushing some games tip-off to 11pm, as basketball is operating at its "absolute capacity".
But the immediate focus for Bailie - and the Capitals - remains on the upcoming season.
"It's going to be one of the best WNBL seasons we've had in a long time. For the World Cup, for LJ's [Lauren Jackson] return to the WNBL, and the continued growth in interest in the sport," she said.
"We're talking about moments and it feels like we're getting ready to have another massive moment in the WNBL. Well, that's what all the signs are telling us.
"We don't just feel the growth, and feel that we're having a moment, we can actually see that we're having a moment."
Part of that moment involves attracting more WNBA imports to the league.
The WNBA is having a moment of its own, recording its most-watched season in 14 years with viewership up 16 per cent.
The Capitals newest member in 22-year-old Burrell has had a taste of it with the Los Angeles Sparks. She said it was a super exciting time to be involved in the game.
"It just keeps growing and growing," she said.
"That's all that anybody's ever been talking about is 'Oh, y'all don't get views'. So finally we're getting the views, we're getting the support, so it feels amazing to be a part of this and to get to play in front of a lot of people."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
