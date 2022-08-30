A 40-year-old murder mystery has finally been resolved.
Christopher Dawson murdered his wife in January 1982 because he was so tortured at the thought of losing his teenage lover, a judge found.
Advertisement
In an almost six-hour judgment read to two packed courtrooms today, Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson guilty of murder.
"I am left in no doubt. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only rational inference [is that] Lynette Dawson died on or about 8 January 1982 as a result of conscious or voluntary act committed by Christopher Dawson," the judge said.
The keenly awaited judgment was delivered seven weeks after a lengthy trial in which Dawson, now 74, was accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body so the then-teacher could have an unfettered relationship with his former student and babysitter, JC.
Mrs Dawson's body has never been found.
In other news, neo-nazism and other far-right extremist ideologies are a growing threat in Victoria, putting marginalised groups at risk of violence.
Declining mental health, social isolation and economic insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic stoked far-right extremism across the state, according to a new report tabled to the Victorian Parliament.
Other factors such as misinformation, conspiracy theories peddled on social media and the normalisation of anti-immigration rhetoric in mainstream media have put vulnerable people at risk of radicalisation and made them more susceptible to racist narratives.
Multicultural groups, women and LGBTQI+ members were identified as common targets of far-right extremists.
Meanwhile, health advice on reducing the isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 will be presented to the prime minister and state leaders tomorrow.
A proposal to shorten the isolation period from seven to five days will be debated when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets the premiers and chief ministers for national cabinet in Sydney.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has backed the lowering, while Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the time is right for fresh advice on isolation measures.
It comes as Australia's leading scientific organisation calls for a boost to virus research and vaccine manufacturing capabilities in a bid to future-proof the country from pandemics.
In a new report, the CSIRO outlined 20 recommendations for what Australia would need to do to strengthen pandemic preparedness, following on from the experiences of COVID-19.
Among the recommendations were to improve research into five virus families that have the greatest potential to become future pandemics.
Scientists also identified a need to diversify the types of vaccines made in Australia to be better prepared.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Advertisement
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.