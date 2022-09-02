If you're a new puppy or dog parent, crate training can be an effective training tool and provides them with a safe space of their own.
It's also a great way to train your dog or puppy to be comfortable with travelling in the car, visiting the vet or any other time you may need to confine your dog (like after surgery).
Patience is key to crate training - every dog is different and learns at a different pace so it's important to allow your dog to use the crate in their own time. And remember that a crate must not be used for prolonged confinement.
Here are some tips on how to crate train your dog or puppy.
There are many different types of crates available at pet stores. The crate needs to be large enough for your dog to stand up, lie down, stretch and turn around.
If you have a puppy, ensure you get a large enough crate to suit their adult size or upgrade to a larger crate when they are fully grown. Once you have the crate, it is best to place it inside the house such as in the living room so your puppy or dog can be around you and other family members.
In the crate, place soft bedding and encourage your dog to go inside the crate by placing treats or their favourite toys in or around the crate. It may take some time for your dog to go inside the crate, so remember to be patient until your dog is comfortable enough to enter.
It is important to associate the crate with something positive such as treats, feeding time or toys. Once you begin your training, use treats to allow your dog to enter the crate and every time he or she stays in the crate calmly and quietly.
Once your dog is comfortable entering the crate, you can begin feeding his or her regular meals in the crate by placing the food bowl in the crate.
You can do this gradually by first placing the food bowl near, but outside the crate, into the crate and then slowly further back into the crate.
By following these steps, their crate will become their safe space.
Once your dog is comfortable eating in the crate, close the crate door while they are eating and open it before they finish the meal.
For the next few sessions, you can gradually increase the time the door is shut; for example, try stepping outside the room and then coming back in within a few minutes and letting them out.
Repeat this step a few times daily until it reaches 30 minutes. Once your dog begins staying in the crate calmly and quietly, you can begin leaving him or her while you are gone for short periods of time.
If your dog becomes agitated at any stage, go back to the previous stage and gradually progress, perhaps at a slower pace to allow them more time to adjust.
It is important to remember that dogs must not be left alone for prolonged periods (whether in or out of a crate). Adult dogs should not be left for more than 3-4 hours in a crate, and puppies not more than 1-2 hours.
A crate can be a wonderful management tool for your dog, but it is essential to ensure that plenty of exercise and enrichment are provided.
Remember, not all dogs will adapt to the crate, so if your dog has separation anxiety or claustrophobia, a crate will only cause more fear and stress. If your dog becomes distressed or anxious at any stage, seek personalised advice from a behaviorist or consult with your veterinarian. But for many dogs, by following these steps, their crate will become their safe space where they can take a break when they need to, knowing their sanctuary is there when they need it.
