Breaks to beat the Christmas rush

For the first time ever, direct flights beginning this month will connect southern India (Bengaluru) and Australia (Sydney). While Bengaluru has some interesting sights, a better use of this new Qantas flight would be to pop down to Kerala, which has its best weather for the next few months. Known for its beaches, backwaters, tea fields, and wildlife parks, this is one of the most relaxing and naturally alluring of India's states, where you can explore independently or join a tour to maximise your time.