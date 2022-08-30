Breaks to beat the Christmas rush

Summer in Europe has been a blast... and I'm not just talking about the furnace-like temperatures. Beaches have again been covered with leathery tans and lager cans; the usual tourist cities are full of selfie sticks and gelato licks; and based on social media, you'd think the continent has been full of Aussies in cossies.
For anyone who's tried to get to Europe from Australia this summer, you'll know how expensive it's been, with return economy fares up to $4000. And that's even before you deal with pricey hotel rooms, crowded sights, and the risk your luggage may not make it.
But now that the peak period is officially over, the next few months will hopefully offer some more relaxing holiday options before the Christmas rush. I've long been an advocate for travel in the spring (and Northern Hemisphere autumn), as you often get better prices without the extremes of weather or crowds. If you're looking for a break, these are some of the top places to consider.
Although Japan is still closed to independent tourists, we expect restrictions to ease soon. But rather than rush to the busy cities of Tokyo or Osaka, make the most of the natural beauties on the island of Shikoku, which is famous for its autumn colours. Red and orange leaves surround Matsuyama Castle, one of only 12 original castles in Japan, while the neighbouring prefecture of Kochi has stunning walking and cycling trails between steaming onsen. A highlight of Shikoku is its "Art Islands" project with modern art museums on three tiny islands plus abandoned buildings transformed into installations.
This southern Spanish region is swelteringly hot in summer, but the days are still long enough in autumn to spend hours exploring the sprawling royal palace of Seville, known as the Alcazar, or the neighbouring cathedral where Christopher Columbus is buried. In inland Granada, the imposing Islamic-style Alhambra palace is another gem, but beach cities like Marbella or Malaga provide a mix of heritage and relaxation. This is also a good time of year to head into the oft-overlooked national parks, with hiking trails to rivers, waterfalls, and quaint villages.
If you've never been to Prague, you're missing out on one of Europe's best capitals, a city with decadent historical architecture blended with modern art and raucous beer gardens. But the relatively small Czech Republic is also easy to explore as a country, and trips to cities like Brno and Pilsen deliver a bit more authenticity amongst the heritage, while the enchanting town of Cesky Krumlov or the mountains of Bohemian Paradise are like stepping into the pages of a fairy tale.
It's no secret that autumn in the US region of New England is magical, with farmhouses and churches combining with the changing leaves to paint vibrant rubicund landscapes. This is a road-trip region, so drive from the rocky shores and lobster rolls of Maine, to the white-topped mountains of New Hampshire, across to the charming country towns of Vermont, and then down to Massachusetts for a baseball or football game (sport is taken very seriously in Boston, and is a sight to behold!).
For the first time ever, direct flights beginning this month will connect southern India (Bengaluru) and Australia (Sydney). While Bengaluru has some interesting sights, a better use of this new Qantas flight would be to pop down to Kerala, which has its best weather for the next few months. Known for its beaches, backwaters, tea fields, and wildlife parks, this is one of the most relaxing and naturally alluring of India's states, where you can explore independently or join a tour to maximise your time.
The rains (and possibly the cyclones) will come to Vanuatu in December, so the next few months are the perfect time to make the most of the country's recent reopening. While Fiji has been a popular South Pacific escape this year, Vanuatu offers more than just tropical beaches and boutique resorts. Here you can hike up a volcano, visit villages on outer islands, dive amongst wrecks, or kayak above a blue hole - all just a short flight from Australia.
While there's a lot of emphasis on northern autumn this time of year, don't forget the pleasures of southern spring. As Patagonia begins to thaw, November is a perfect month to visit before the summer crowds arrive, and the Argentinian side is easier to access independently. Base yourself at El Chalten for day hikes up to the jagged mountain peaks and alpine lakes, do a side trip to the massive five-kilometre-wide Perito Moreno glacier, or head to the coast to see the colony of half a million penguins at Puerto Madryn!
Botswana is one of the world's most spectacular safari destinations, from the lush Okavango Delta full of wildlife like elephants and hippos, down to the stark Kalahari Desert with lions and giraffe. Known for its lavish lodges and luxury safari experiences, the shoulder season of November often means more affordable packages. Go in October and the weather is great for camping holidays; while December brings the rain, but also the incredible sight of a mass migration of 30,000 zebras.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
