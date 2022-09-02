The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Hair-raising fun: Rossini's The Barber of Seville headed to Canberra

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:10am, first published September 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haotian Qi and Esther Song in The Barber of Seville. Picture by Jeff Busby

What's it like watching your spouse make love to somebody else every night?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.