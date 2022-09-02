What's it like watching your spouse make love to somebody else every night?
That's a question husband and wife Haotian Qi and Esther Song have had to ponder more than once in their careers as opera singers.
Last year, Qi and Song toured in Bizet's Carmen, which came to Canberra. One of his roles was the toreador Escamillo, who becomes Carmen's lover, and one of hers was Micaela, the first love of the soldier Don Jose.
This time, however, only Song gets a romance: it's Qi's turn to watch his wife carry on with another man on stage.
They're coming to town in the lead roles of Opera Australia's touring production - with an orchestra conducted by Luke Spicer - of Rossini's comic opera The Barber of Seville, directed by Priscilla Jackman.
As in other locations, local choirs will be used: in Canberra, Woden Valley Youth Choir (evening of September 15, matinee on September 17) and Music for Canberra (evenings of September 16 and 17) will perform.
Qi plays the title character, Figaro, whose talents and services extend well beyond barbering.
"He's full of energy, very charming, very bright, he's very smart," Qui says.
Song plays Rosina, a young woman whom Count Almaviva (Nicholas Jones) wants to marry. But Rosina's older guardian, Dr Bartolo (Michael Lampard), also fancies her - or at least her money. Almaviva hires Figaro, his former servant, to help him gain access to Rosina so he can win her heart. Since Dr Bartolo knows who Almaviva is, Figaro suggests the count disguise himself to accomplish his mission of wooing Rosina - which he does, masquerading as a student, a soldier and a singing teacher.
"I have to watch it all," Qi says.
But he's not fazed - it's all in a day's (or night's) work. And he has plenty to distract him playing Figaro.
"It's one of the biggest baritone roles Rossini ever wrote and it's a demanding part."
In the first act, Figaro is on stage the whole time.
"I don't get a rest."
Qi, 30, came to Australia six years ago from China, where he had studied singing.
He did further study at the Sydney Conservatorium, where he met Song, and in 2018 he became part of Opera Australia's Young Artists program.
"My first job with Opera Australia was a schools tour, singing The Barber of Seville in English - it's harder than singing Italian."
Italian has lots of open vowels, making it easier to sing than languages with many consonants, such as German and English.
"If the audience speaks English they expect a lot of clarity. English is not my first language so it was a little bit stressful."
But he persevered and has gone on to sing in other OA productions including Mozart's Cosi fan tutte.
Song says her Rosina is "quite independent - a strong woman".
This Rosina is no damsel in distress but owns a vineyard and was inspired by winemaker Sarah Crowe of Yarra Yering Estate.
Song is a coloratura soprano and says, "The role is quite low for me - it's written for a mezzo-soprano."
But Song embraced the challenge.
"It was a new adventure for me."
Like her husband, she's nonchalant about the onstage romances with others.
"Both of us don't feel jealousy, it's all very professional. We don't talk about it."
Korean-born Song, 30, came to Australia when she was six. Originally a cellist, when she reached postgraduate level she decided to pursue singing, having done it for years in church.
"I believe it is a present from God."
Among her other roles was the Queen of the Night in Mozart's The Magic Flute.
Soon, the couple will perform together in La Boheme at the Sydney Opera House. Qi will play Marcello and for the second half of the run, Song will play his romantic interest, Musetta.
"There are two casts but he's the only Marcello," Song says.
"I've seen that already - I'm fine with that."
The Barber of Seville is on at the Canberra Theatre from September 15 to 17. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
