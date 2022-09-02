Song plays Rosina, a young woman whom Count Almaviva (Nicholas Jones) wants to marry. But Rosina's older guardian, Dr Bartolo (Michael Lampard), also fancies her - or at least her money. Almaviva hires Figaro, his former servant, to help him gain access to Rosina so he can win her heart. Since Dr Bartolo knows who Almaviva is, Figaro suggests the count disguise himself to accomplish his mission of wooing Rosina - which he does, masquerading as a student, a soldier and a singing teacher.