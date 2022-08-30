The Canberra Times
Fire crash report evokes black summer

By The Canberra Times
August 30 2022 - 7:30pm
The crews of large aerial tankers such as this one deserve to know their safety is the top priority. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

This week's Australian Transport Safety Bureau report on the aerial tanker crash that claimed the lives of three heroic American aircrew is a sad reminder of the devastating blazes that ravaged Australia in the "black summer" of 2019 and 2020.

