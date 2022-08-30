Fire crash report evokes black summer

This week's Australian Transport Safety Bureau report on the aerial tanker crash that claimed the lives of three heroic American aircrew is a sad reminder of the devastating blazes that ravaged Australia in the "black summer" of 2019 and 2020.
While the report focussed on the events of January 23, the decisions that were taken and what, in hindsight, could have been done better, it is important not to lose sight of the men - the husbands, fathers, brothers and sons - who lost their lives after having flown halfway around the world to help while flames were encroaching on Canberra.
Ian H. McBeth, 44, Paul C Hudson, 42, and Rick A DeMorgan Jr. 43, were all employed by Coulson Aviation, a Canadian company specialising in firefighting aviation. Their plane, a C-130 Hercules, is reportedly the largest civilian plane to have ever crashed in Australia.
Mr McBeth, the captain and pilot, is survived by his wife and three children who live in Great Falls, Montana. He had learnt to fly as a member of the Wyoming Air National Guard and also served with the Montana National Guard. Mr McBeth, who his father described as "determined, tenacious and tough", completed two tours of duty in Iraq.
First officer Paul Hudson graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and spent 20 years in the US Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife who lives in Buckeye, Arizona. Arizona governor Doug Ducey described Mr Hudson as a "hero who dedicated his life to service; first as a Marine and then as a firefighter. When help was needed to fight wildfires in Australia he didn't hesitate".
Mr DeMorgan Jr, the flight engineer, is survived by his wife and two children who live in Navarre, Florida. A former air force pilot who spent 18 years as a flight engineer on C-130s, Mr DeMorgan Jr's passions were flying and his children Coulson said.
The Americans were among the 33 people, including three Australian firefighters, killed during the "black summer" blazes. It is believed that at least another 450 people died as a result of smoke inhalation.
The fires, which burnt more than 24 million hectares, are believed to have killed in excess of a billion animals. Major cities, including Canberra, were shrouded in smoke for weeks at a time and whole communities were destroyed.
They marked one of the first times the Canadian sourced Large Air Tankers (LATs) had been deployed in Australia.
The Hercules was operating in the same area as a Boeing 737 LAT on the day of the tragedy. The crew of a smaller "bird dog" spotter aircraft had refused the tasking due to safety concerns.
After the 737 dropped retardant at Adaminaby it left the scene due to unsafe conditions. The crew said no aircraft should operate there. While that was not passed on to the crew of the C-130, when they arrived they reached the same conclusion.
They then flew to a nearby fire at Peak View where, according to the ATSB report, they were "very likely subjected to hazardous environmental conditions" which led to the plane stalling and crashing.
The ATSB was critical of mistakes made on the day, most notably the failure of the RFS to advise the C-130 crew of the concerns raised by the other pilots. It also criticised Coulson for inadequate safety procedures.
While nobody can say, given the extreme conditions experienced by fire fighting aircrews in 2019 and 2020, if this tragedy was preventable, it is crucial firefighting agencies learn from these events.
The incidence of catastrophic fires is expected to increase as a result of climate change. This means LATs are here to stay as part of the Australian bushfire response.
Those who crew them deserve to know everything that can be done to ensure their safety will be done.
