The Canberra Times

Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering wife Lyn in January 1982

By Miklos Bolza
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dawson was found guilty of the 1982 murder of wife Lyn. Picture by Dean Lewins for AAP PHOTOS.

Christopher Dawson murdered his wife in January 1982 because he was so tortured at the thought of losing his teenage lover, a judge has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.