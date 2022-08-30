The Canberra Times
Opinion

Crispin Hull: Is this a summit for jobs and skills or just profits?

By Crispin Hull
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh recently highlighted the fall in productivity. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Last week was Sugar Awareness Week. A lot of sugar; not much awareness. Australia is lagging hopelessly behind on dealing with the obesity-diabetes epidemic, most of which can be put down to too much sugar in the diet, particularly through sugar-sweetened carbonated beverages and breakfast cereals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.