The Canberra Times

Neo-nazis, far-right groups rising in Vic

By Callum Godde and Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:03am
The report found growing extremism in Victoria posed a threat to vulnerable groups. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Neo-nazism and other far-right extremist ideologies are a growing threat in Victoria and are putting marginalised groups at risk of violence, a new report says.

