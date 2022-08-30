The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders embrace banter as good times roll before finals

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 30 2022
Corey Horsburgh wearing a beanie at Raiders training on Tuesday to hide his new haircut. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Between the cheeky banter on Instagram, healthy golf rivalries and haircut jibes, there's a good vibe around Raiders HQ at the moment, and that positive attitude is helping bring the squad closer together at an important time of the year.

