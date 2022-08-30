Between the cheeky banter on Instagram, healthy golf rivalries and haircut jibes, there's a good vibe around Raiders HQ at the moment, and that positive attitude is helping bring the squad closer together at an important time of the year.
As hooker Zac Woolford noted this week, when the team is winning games, the mood lifts.
Woolford gave his teammates a chuckle when he was snubbed by fellow rake Tom Starling in a clear try-scoring opportunity against Manly last week, keeping the latter's try tally to zero for the year.
The end of season penalty for failing to score is something Woolford is keen to avoid, though he was reminded by Starling on Instagram what awaits.
"Yeh I'm still doing the nudie run unfortunately and they all knew it as well," Woolford said. "I've got one more chance this weekend - hopefully I can jag [a try]."
Corey Horsburgh has also been the source of amusement for Canberra after rocking a striking new hairdo on the weekend - a closely-shaved head.
In the crisp capital sunshine on Tuesday morning, Horsburgh was the only player wearing a beanie. He later explained it was a bad haircut that forced him to shed his red locks.
"If I don't like something, I get rid of it. I don't think it looks much better, but it'll grow back," Horsburgh said.
"I was walking around last night and the only thing that was cold was my head, so I'll buy a few beanies."
Behind Joe Tapine and Josh Papalii, Horsburgh has played a key role in the Raiders' superb forward pack performance this year. Emre Guler has also come into his own, which has given Papalii confidence that the club's future is bright.
"The last couple of games they've come on and actually won it for us," Papalii said of the pair.
"Corey is playing like a man on a mission. They're both playing out of their skin.
"Those two have massive futures, especially when I'm gone."
Horsburgh was chuffed with the praise.
"That's a big goal of mine, and I'm sure it's a big goal of Em's," he said. "Paps is a very good player and I'd like to do half of the things he's done. So it's nice to hear that."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
