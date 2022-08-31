Sellers are preparing their properties for sale as the weather warms up, while experts predict this spring could bring favourable conditions for buyers.
Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee expects regular seasonal trends to return this spring after COVID-19 "mixed up" the traditional selling times.
Advertisement
"Historically, it's always been spring and autumn that are the big seasons for people to sell their homes and particularly spring because gardens look their best, the weather is nice and people are feeling a bit cheery as we head into summer, so there's a general positivity around," she said.
"We are starting to see [selling activity] pick up and it's looking far better than 2020 and right at this point, it's looking about the same as what we saw in 2021 in terms of [listing] volume."
On average, spring brings a 23.9 per cent uplift in new property listings across Australia, CoreLogic figures show.
The trend is a little more subdued in regional areas, which see an average 18.7 per cent lift in listings over the spring months.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region sees an average 24.6 per cent rise in listings, while the seasonal change gives the Illawarra and Central West regions a boost of around 22 per cent each.
In Tasmania new listings typically rise 24.6 per cent, while in Canberra, the spring boost is even more prominent with an average uplift of 42.4 per cent.
Alex Reeve is hoping his house in Canberra's north will attract a suite of potential buyers this spring as he prepares the property for sale.
On the list was mulching the gardens, sealing the driveway and oiling the deck - all the usual spring cleaning jobs, Mr Reeve said.
"We just finished renovating so it just meant a couple of touches to make it look really nice," he said.
Mr Reeve said listing his three-bedroom home for sale coincided with the arrival of spring.
"We could have held off for longer, I suppose, but the market is still pretty strong and things look better in spring," he said.
"I'm confident there's still some strength out there in the market."
Mr Reeve's selling agent, Steve Lowe of Agent Team Canberra, said both sellers and buyers in the ACT are fairly dormant in winter.
"We've definitely had an increase of activity as far as people getting their houses ready and listing with us to make sure they're on the market in a few weeks' time," he said.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said a spring boost of new listings will put buyers in the driver's seat with "more choice, less urgency and more negotiation power".
Advertisement
"With buyer activity clearly slowing, we could see a more substantial accumulation of advertised supply through spring, creating a more competitive environment for sellers, but also creating some opportunities for buyers who are set to benefit from the broader range of choice and better negotiation position," he said.
For sellers, more competition means their home will need to stand out to generate genuine buyers.
Upside Realty director of sales James Kirkland said alongside good presentation and promotion, an accurate price guide will help to attract more genuine buyers.
"We're advising our clients and really guiding them on not what sold two months ago but what sold in the last week and using very recent comparables," he said.
"It's a very dangerous road to go down for a vendor if they're comparing their property to something that sold only a month or two months ago."
Advertisement
Future interest rate rises could dampen buyer activity, or at least make them more cautious, compared to previous spring seasons.
"Generally we'll see a pullback compared to last year in terms of bidding activity and average active bidders at auction," Ms Conisbee said.
"But we will see a pick up in the number of bidders compared to winter because, again, more properties are out there and more people are looking with a sense of confidence in air."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.