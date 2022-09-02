Fraser in Office by Denis White. Connor Court. 104pp. $24.95.
This slim volume by the former director of prime minister Malcolm Fraser's office and academic, Dr Dennis White, was supposed to "start the conversation" to review Fraser's prime ministership and post parliamentary career. The book's back cover blurb says it is a "long overdue reappraisal of Australia's 22nd prime minister".
Certainly, Malcolm Fraser has had a bad press from both his own side and his opponents.
Liberals and commentators have viewed his seven years in office as being an abject failure. Despite having control of the Senate from 1975 to 1981, the Fraser government was seen to have failed to moderate the excesses of its predecessor, the Whitlam Labor government, to deliver real reform to meet Australia's changing economic circumstances or to reflect the Liberal Party's philosophy. Many senior Liberals and commentators regard the Fraser government as "years of lost opportunity".
Adding to Liberal disillusionment with Fraser was his behaviour after he left office when he seemed to side more often with the Liberal Party's opponents, and was disloyal to his former protégé, John Howard, both when he was in opposition and after he won power in 1996.
Fraser was also attacked by opponents for the ruthless way he came to power, his expenditure cuts, his attacks on Labor's social policies, and his efforts to turn back the clock on the Commonwealth's national responsibilities.
Anyway, for those wanting a reassessment of Fraser and these key issues then this book is not for you.
For a book, as we are told, delayed since 2001, it is slim pickings. Of its 96 pages, 16 are taken up with an introduction by the Menzies Research Centre's Nick Cater and a foreword by another Fraser staffer and academic, Dr David Kemp. A further 14 pages are just quotes of Fraser's and another 17 pages covers a timeline of Fraser and a short bibliography.
So, altogether some 47 pages, almost half the book, is taken up with comments by others and what can best be described as background fill.
All you get from the author is a quick thumb-nail sketch of Fraser's political career, some trite comments about his philosophy, and a pedestrian outline of the events leading to Fraser becoming prime minister and a very brief account of his government until it fell spectacularly in March 1983.
Fraser in office this book is not at all about.
What a missed opportunity this is.
This should have been the first volume in a series on the Fraser government, confronting these different perspectives and contradictions head on and thus setting the scene for more detailed topic-by-topic analysis covering Fraser's policies and politics in later volumes.
Fraser deserved better than what is offered in Fraser in Office.
