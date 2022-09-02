The Canberra Times
Review

Fraser In Office by Denis White review - A missed opportunity to reconsider the years of Malcolm Fraser's government

By Scott Prasser
September 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then prime minister Malcolm Fraser, left, with his treasurer, John Howard, at Parliament House in 1979. Picture by Peter Wells

Fraser in Office by Denis White. Connor Court. 104pp. $24.95.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.