A good, healthy hedge can take your yard to new heights

Hedges are a fantastic way to define, separate, screen and soften plants in our gardens.
They provide us with an opportunity to create the idea of space within a garden when there may be very little space available.
Depending on plant selection, hedges can create a very formal or informal appearance.
The hard geometric lines of formal hedges requires regular pruning to maintain correct shape. Informal hedges on the other hand can be left for the plants to develop their natural habit, which gives a wilder appearance.
The compromise though with informal hedges is the amount of space they require for full effect.
Plant spacing is critical to a hedge's success. As a rule, plants should be spaced at maximum centres of half the mature width of the plant. Ideally plants should be spaced at one third their mature width or less.
Start your hedge with small plants and begin pruning and shaping from a very early age. Always use sharp hedging shears and trim lightly often.
Before pruning any established hedge, walk the length of the hedge on both sides and look for any nesting birds, particularly during spring. I also look for insect nests, as paper nest wasps will often build their nests within a hedge.
Taper the sides narrow from the top, broadening towards the base so light can reach both sides of the hedge. This will ensure the hedge retains foliage to ground level. When shaping hedges, take your time and prune the top of the hedge first and then the sides.
Depending on the species of hedge pruning twice a year may be enough, but many species of hedge will require four or more trims throughout the year to keep them looking good.
Always work on the principle less is best. Avoid removing more than a third of the growth and don't trim back beyond green foliage as many species of plants (especially conifers) will not regenerate, leaving an unsightly appearance to the hedge.
Just as a good frame can complement a picture, a strategically placed hedge within a garden can provide the framework for enhancing the beauty of the overall garden theme.
Some great hedging plants for Australian backgrounds include: Buxus microphylla; Buxus sempervirens; Murraya paniculata; Camellia sasanqua; Syzigium cvs; Westringia futicosa; Viburnum tinus; Viburnum odoratissimum; Photinia "Superhedge"; Loropetalum "Plum Gorgeous".
