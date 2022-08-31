The Canberra Times
ACT court issues arrest warrant for former Lennock Motors salesman Steven Mac after no show

By Toby Vue
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
Steven Mac leaving court in July after pleading guilty to theft and fraud against his employer, Lennock Motors. Picture: Toby Vue

An arrest warrant has been issued for a phoney car salesman who failed to turn up to his sentencing for diverting revenue of nearly $50,000 to himself and stealing several cars from his employer.

