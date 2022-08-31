Isaacs home breaks suburb price record with $2.42 million sale

A five-bedroom home in Isaacs has set a new suburb record after selling for $2.42 million at auction on Saturday.
The home at 62 Ngunawal Drive had a successful campaign, drawing around 80 groups, with half a dozen showing genuine interest in the house, said agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka.
Advertisement
"We had a feeling it was going to break the record ... we didn't know by how much, but the result was not surprising for a home of this calibre," he said.
The home sits on around 1130 square metres of land in a quiet cul-de-sac, with one of the main drawcards being its unmatched views of the Brindabella Ranges, Sanfranceso added.
"It's also quite a substantially sized, Mediterranean-style home of all solid brick construction, and was styled beautifully," he said.
"The current owners of the home had it built as a labour of love around 35 years ago for their family.
"They had three children who lived there until they were adults. Now the sellers are downsizing."
The majority of the interest in the home came from growing families, as well as people looking to upsize to fit their needs.
Sanfrancesco said the eventual buyer was "a family with a number of young children that are looking forward to making it their long-time home".
Isaacs itself is a quiet suburb with no through roads, which draws in new buyers and also keeps them there, he added.
"Geographically, it gives you very good access to a neighbouring ridge and pine reserve, as well as having schools nearby and hospitals very close," he said. "Those that live [in Isaacs] love it."
Sanfrancesco said he had been involved in a few transactions where families with smaller properties in Isaacs wanted to upsize while staying in the suburb.
"There was also a large number of buyers that I was dealing with from the Inner South that had started to consider this location as an option too."
The previous suburb price record was held by 11 Story Place, Isaacs, which sold for $2.35 million in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.