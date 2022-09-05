The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Jess Ho's Raised by Wolves a coming of age story about the role of food

September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Ho is best known for their take-no-prisoners opinions on the hospitality industry. Picture supplied

My first holiday in New York was at a time when the food world was intensely blokey and dictated by the stars of the San Pellegrino Top Fifty awards. Everything was about showmanship, bold flavours, extremes, intense heterosexual masculinity and meat. The year was 2013.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.