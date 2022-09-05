My first holiday in New York was at a time when the food world was intensely blokey and dictated by the stars of the San Pellegrino Top Fifty awards. Everything was about showmanship, bold flavours, extremes, intense heterosexual masculinity and meat. The year was 2013.
All the research I did back then is the opposite of what I would do today. I pored over the Eater heatmap, read New Yorker profiles, interviews and reviews. I watched Vice's "Munchies" channel to see which chefs were partying where. I am ashamed to say that I even paid attention to what Bon Appétit told me to do.
The spreadsheet and personalised Google Maps page I created for myself just looked like I'd consciously dropped pins on big-name, big-penis restaurants. There were only two that were run by women and, unsurprisingly, they were both white.
The Airbnb I chose was a renovated warehouse filled with reclaimed wood, oddities and instruments, and was home to a furniture fabricator, a musician and an artist. When I arrived, jetlagged, I decided to put on half the clothes I'd packed and go for a walk for (you guessed it) ramen.
If you're wondering how the ramen was at the place I went to, the venue no longer exists. I sat at the bar, had a few drinks and chatted to the bartender until a group of guys sat down next to me. I could immediately tell they were hospitality workers
"Guys, this is Jess," said the bartender. "Jess is from Australia and works in restaurants too. She just got in."
"We're all going to hit up this new bar a few blocks away if you want to come," one of the guys offered.
Usually, I don't tag along with groups of strange men in a foreign city I've been in for less than five hours, but there is a certain kind of trust between people who work in hospitality.
After the bartender at the ramen shop cleaned down, we made our way to a new-style sports bar that was light on sport, heavy on dark spirits and served only pork. It was extremely American. Alcohol had been fat-washed in bacon-this or rendered-pork-that. Every pour was at least three fingers high, and I had no recollection of how I got back to my Airbnb at the end of the night.
When I woke up, I felt drier than a box of sand. It was the first time in months that I had drunk. On my laptop, there was a poorly folded napkin with 15 venues scrawled on it in semi-legible writing, signed off with, "Welcome to New York." They were recommendations from the guys at the restaurant, another list of male chefs.
After I vomited and cleaned myself up, I realised everyone else was still asleep. I saw the dirty glasses on the kitchen table and remembered that I hadn't gone straight to bed when I got back to the Airbnb. I'd drunk cocktails with my hosts and a bunch of their friends while debating the origins of scallion (I had to use the local dialect - they're not called spring onions in America) oil noodles.
I started doing the dishes and a guy came in through the workshop. He said his name was Ed and he worked with one of my hosts, the furniture fabricator.
"Big night last night?" he asked.
I started filling the sink with hot water and the sticky cocktail glasses
"How did you guess?"
Ed explained that he'd tried to use the bathroom earlier, but I was throwing up in it.
"I'm going to pick up some food for everyone, do you want some?" he asked.
"That sounds great. What are you getting? I can give you some cash."
"Considering the night you've had, I am going to go to the roti shop. I'm from Trinidad and this place does food that reminds me of home."
"That sounds amazing."
Ed left and soon came back with steaming bags of food.
I cleaned down the table and he laid it out, explaining to me what everything was. "Buss Up Shut is torn-up roti. You break it up while you're cooking it and it mops up stews really nicely."
"Why is it called Buss Up Shut?"
"It's 'busted-up shirt'. The roti looks like a torn- up shirt. Doubles are my favourite. They'll keep you full all day. It's channa on fried bread. Eat it with the tamarind sauce. Oh, and I just got some vegetables as well. Eat that with the Buss Up Shut. There are some potato and channa-stuffed rotis as well, but they're two meals in one."
"This all looks incredible. I haven't come across food like this in Australia. How much do I owe you?"
"This all only cost $30. Don't worry about it. I'm sure you'll be buying me lunch while you're here."
We sat in silence tearing through the food. The buttery roti, deep, complex gravies, surprising bursts of heat, feathery soft baras carrying a flood of earthy chickpeas punctuated by a high-acid tamarind jolt brought me back to life. I was sitting in an ice-cold warehouse with an almost-stranger, the two of us steaming our faces with food from his culture. We were eating with our hands. This was the New York experience I'd been looking for.
The next day I ventured out to Manhattan and nearly choked to death by breathing in a spoonful of cumin-laced chilli oil from a plate of hand-pulled noodles at the no-frills, food court- style shop Xi'an Famous Foods.
"No tip as we don't give service," said a sign at the register. You ordered at the counter, picked up your food when an elderly woman screamed your number out at the dumbwaiter, carried it to your table on a tray, and threw away your own trash. The food was so spectacular, I ate there three more times.
I wandered through galleries in Chelsea and ran into Clarke, a friend of Ed's, on his way to shoot a runway show for Fashion Week. He took me along, pretending I was his assistant. I was suddenly surrounded by insanely beautiful, manicured and famous people who were walking advertisements for high-end labels. I stood a few feet from ridiculously cool actors who I later recategorised as jerks when they ignored no-smoking signs and dismissed security guards who were just doing their jobs.
We drank free cocktails from hot but terrible bartenders and ended up eating Best Pizza's ricotta, mozzarella, caramelised onion and parsley-topped white slices on the sidewalk on the way back to the warehouse.
Clarke considered himself a connoisseur of the New York slice. He said it was the perfect food to eat when your invoices are always paid late and you've always got something in one hand. He considered Best's white slice New York's finest.
Over the next few days, between disappointing bowls of ramen, I hit up cocktail bars. The ones I'd received tips from back home were all for very shiny hotel bars where I was drinking next to Wall Street arseholes, off-duty models and very expensive sex workers.
The service was sharp, the drinks were precise, the rooms were immaculately styled, but they lacked personality. They were all image and no substance.
Every time I walked to the bathroom, despite not wearing a uniform, people would try to order a drink off me or ask me where the toilet was.
My hospo walk, the walk that said, "I know where I am going and I am getting there quickly," was a signifier to regular people that I lived a life of service.
It also tipped off any other hospo worker in the room that I was one of them. This is how I ended up in Alphabet City at a dive bar drinking lukewarm beer with a buffet of cold Colombian food.
The drinks were cheap, the room was pumping and the food was surprisingly excellent. In case you're wondering, I did not get food poisoning from the trays of starch and meat left out for an unknown amount of time at an ambient temperature in a cramped and steamy bar with a B-grade health rating.
The only recommendation I'd received from a friend in Melbourne that didn't suck was for a Korean restaurant by Hooni Kim.
As a solo diner, I was directed straight to the bar and offered half portions. I ordered a haemul pajeon (seafood pancake), duo of kimchi, the grilled heart and skin from a freshly killed chicken (the venue boasted that the carcasses were still warm on delivery), jokbal (five-spice braised trotter), makgeolli (sparkling rice wine) and soju.
Hooni was instructed by our mutual friend to look out for me, and we ended up drinking whisky together towards the end of the night. From 10 o'clock, single diners took up the bar seats next to me and were served without even communicating.
"I'll introduce you to my old colleagues," said Hooni. It turns out that he spent the formative years of his cooking career in the kitchen at Daniel, a restaurant I knew I could never afford to go to, or get a booking at, which was associated with prestige and admired by people both in and out of the industry.
Usually, when someone works at a restaurant like Daniel, they make a point to mention it on their website when they go out on their own. Hooni didn't, which said a lot about him as a person, and more about him as a chef.
"I make a 12-hour broth for a spicy Korean ramyun that I only serve from 10," Hooni explained. "It's not written on the menu, but it's pretty much made for hospitality workers. Everyone here is getting a bowl."
We all nodded at each other around the bar, raised our frosty makgeolli glasses and took a sip.
A procession of golden aluminium ramyun pots came from the kitchen, steaming with a rich broth, slices of pork belly, beansprouts and an egg. It shat all over the cultural- appropriation noodles I'd been eating so far.
"Hey, I'm doing a video in Flushing about Korean food tomorrow. It's going to be filmed, but we're going to 10 restaurants so we need mouths. Do you want to come?"
Less than 24 hours later, I was waiting at the station exit at Flushing for Hooni to pick me up in his car. We met the host and cameraman at the first stop - a Korean barbecue restaurant specialising in aged kimchi and pork.
The next venue specialised in beef, and the owner wouldn't let any parts of the meat char, snipping at the edges of beef with scissors.
"Koreans are very health conscious and think the Maillard reaction causes cancer," said Hooni, to the camera.
I saw how drunk people get while eating gamjatang (pork bone and potato soup); inhaled my first soondae (Korean blood sausage), which changed my life; had clams explode in my face over a grill at a joomak (pub); and drank litres of Cass beer and soju.
"See how the waiters leave the empty bottles on your table? It's because when Koreans get drunk and we get cut off, we like to argue. Now, the waiter can point at the table and say, 'See how drunk you are! You've had 12 bottles. No more for you!'"
As if on cue, a woman stumbled into the kitchen and was kicked out by the chef.
"Oh no, she can't find the bathroom," said Hooni. She walked straight out the front door, dropped her pants and pissed in the snow. She came back to her table and continued eating.
That evening I ditched the supposedly well-researched list I'd made back home.
Instead, I relied on recommendations from Filipino bartenders, Haitian taxi drivers, Mexican kitchen hands and Chinese grocers.
The best meals I ate in New York came from endorsements by people who had been displaced, found their communities and carved out a space for themselves in the city.
I was in the busiest, loudest and craziest places in the world, and it was the first time I noticed that my head was quiet.
I had clarity.
