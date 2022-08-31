Geelong's current premiership drought has been exactly one quarter as long as its most famous spell in the wilderness. But somehow even more frustrating.
The Cats went 44 years without a flag between 1963 and 2007, but apart from a short spell of brilliance under the coaching of Malcolm Blight in the late '80s and early '90s, were seldom even in contention.
This past decade-and-a-little-bit under Chris Scott, in contrast, has seen Geelong time after time put together a successful home and away campaign only to stumble at the final (or finals) hurdle in September.
In 10 completed seasons there's been one grand final loss, five preliminary final defeats and just one finals series missed. Since the 2011 grand final, Geelong has won (including this home and away season) 168 and drawn two of 236 games, an amazing strike rate over such a sustained period of 71 per cent. That's a lot of success for not much reward.
Until now, perhaps. Because it's crystal clear that this finals campaign for the Cats, which kicks off against Collingwood late on Saturday afternoon, is their best chance yet of landing that elusive 10th premiership.
The Cats weren't far away in 2013, losing a preliminary final to eventual premier Hawthorn by just five points. They led another eventual premier in Richmond by 21 points at half-time of the 2019 preliminary final, and the same opponent by as much as 22 points in the 2020 grand final. But this time, it's different.
Geelong in 2022 has been a powerhouse, finishing two games clear on top of the ladder. It's been the third-best team both offensively and defensively, well within the parameters of recent premiership sides.
It ranked No.1 in the competition for inside 50 differentials and No.1 also for percentage of scores per entry. It's had plenty of individual stars, with five representatives, more than any rival, in Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle, Tom Stewart and Mark Blicavs all selected in the All-Australian line-up.
There's a pretty good reason the Cats are flag favourite, and the shortest-priced favourite in any of this week's first four finals, while their Collingwood opponents are the biggest outsiders. But perversely, in some ways does that just increase the pressure?
It's pretty hard to escape the conclusion that in yet another finals clash between two teams which have had more than their share in Septembers past, Geelong has everything to lose and its opponent arguably very little.
Of course, Collingwood will dispute that, having worked so hard under new coach Craig McRae. But really, so much has 2022 delivered already for the Magpies, that anything from here for a team which has risen from 17th last year is a bonus.
And everything the Cats have done, in contrast, is mere window dressing until all those near-misses over the last decade are put right.
Geelong people with a nose for history will be rightly even more anxious this week, too. Because Collingwood over the years has had a nasty habit of upsetting the Cats' apple cart.
After all, it was also a qualifying final in 2019 in which the highly favoured Cats were the victims of a massive upset by Collingwood, a defeat which saw them run headlong into a rampant Richmond in a preliminary final.
The Pies have pulled some other memorable finals upsets against the Cats. And in their one clash this year in round three, Geelong found itself five goals down at the last break. That night, it took a seven-goals-to-nothing final quarter and six-goal haul from Jeremy Cameron to get them over the line.
Now you can't help but think if Geelong allow themselves to relax psychologically as well as structurally, they're going to be awfully hard to stop. And that means accepting the burden of favouritism and focussing on the likelihood of success more than fearing another September failure.
A Geelong premiership certainly doesn't have the same romance attached to it as would, say, a first flag for Fremantle, more AFL success for Brisbane or Sydney, even Collingwood climbing from second-last.
But it would be a triumph for persistence impossible to deny. It's hard to think of any other team, certainly in the modern era, which has continued to return to the well as frequently as the Cats despite continued disappointment. I couldn't be the only unaligned observer more than happy for them to finally take a sip.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
