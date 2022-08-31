Anthony Albanese has revealed intimate details about Australia's First Dog Toto, including how she's adjusted to Canberra life, dealing with cyber-bullying and her mystery new man.
It hasn't been an easy first 100 days for the prime ministerial pooch.
A typical Sydney-sider, Toto is still adjusting to the Canberra cold since moving to The Lodge, Albanese said.
"It has been a bit chilly. That raises issues for [Toto] who refuses to go half on the grass in the morning because it's icy," he laughed on NOVA 93.7 FM.
"We have this whole stand-off in the morning with her saying, Nah, don't be ridiculous. It's cold out. What are you thinking?"
But it's not just the weather that has given Toto a cool reception.
The dog has dealt with intense social media hate, especially since a young Brisbane law student made Twitter fan account @TotoAlbanese.
The account has nearly 32,000 followers. That's more than Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley.
"When's Toto gonna learn how to pronounce his rrrrrs?" one person slurred, both misgendering the dog and mocking her speech (the post was captioned: "New fwends and belly wubs!!")
"unemployed," another wrote.
Finding out cavoodles were Australia's fifth favourite dog, after golden retrievers, border collies, German shepherds and rottweilers, was another ruff day.
However, it is understood Toto wants to use her public presence to inspire other small and crusty breeds.
There have also been many wins, like meeting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and being secretly sworn in as Minister for Good Boys and Girls.
And there are benefits to living in Canberra, especially with her dad's flash new digs.
"Toto rather likes the idea of a walk around the Lodge grounds, which is big - we call it an oval if it was in Marrickville," Albanese said.
While Albanese has spoken of the difficulties adjusting to high levels of security, Toto can see the pawsitives.
"There is literally an Australian Federal Police officer, who doesn't know that we're talking about him, I can see through the door here playing ball with Toto," Albanese said while discreetly watching Toto's new bone.
Rumours are she has the officer on a short leash.
"They've made it very clear that we cannot have the first dog run over," Albanese said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
