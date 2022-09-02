When will COVID be like flu and just need an annual jab?

We aren't quite there yet. We have come a long, long way but the pandemic hasn't faded enough to give us back the old normality. Not quite.
The experts reckon that it may take another year or two before the coronavirus just needs an annual jab - but with a lot of progress expected in the next few months. By Christmas, life may resemble the old normal.
Even in the past few days, masks have come off on planes and the compulsory isolation time for someone who catches COVID has come down from a week to five days.
The statistics tell the story of how our lives have already been transformed: COVID is now not much more deadly than flu.
In the big Melbourne COVID outbreak in 2020, about three per cent of sufferers died. But for the Omicron wave this year (when most people were vaccinated), only 0.1 per cent of people who caught COVID died.
"This is comparable to the seasonal influenza case fatality rate seen in 'normal' flu years," according to Paul Glasziou, professor of medicine at Bond University.
"By the end of the year, we could have removed isolation requirements," Professor Catherine Bennett of Deakin University told The Canberra Times. She added the caveat that places with vulnerable people, like aged care homes, would still need special rules.
Professor Adrian Esterman of the University of South Australia reckons that in a year or perhaps two, COVID might seem similar to flu, with an annual jab and no great disruption to our daily lives.
But at the moment, the virus still remains too vicious and too virulent - it hurts some people too much and it remains relatively easy to catch.
Even though the proportion of flu and COVID sufferers who die is about the same, far more people are still dying of COVID because more are catching it.
In May (the last month with published figures), the Australian Bureau of Statistics recorded 227 deaths due to flu and pneumonia but 858 deaths to COVID (about the same, by the way, as the number who died of a stroke).
Since May, those COVID numbers have fluctuated but remain far higher than deaths from flu: in August, 2096 people died of COVID in Australia. Compare that single month for COVID with the whole of 2019 for flu (which was a bad year for it) when there were only 812 flu deaths (an average of 68 a month).
On top of that, flu is very seasonal. There are some people who catch it in summer but not many. The coronavirus remains an all-year illness.
Professor Esterman foresees three possible scenarios. The first, and to his mind the least likely, is that there are no more variants of the coronavirus and COVID just peters out. Under this scenario, it came and went. It will be little more than a bad memory.
The epidemiologist's second scenario is that the current Omicron variant continues to change, producing new versions of itself but without a radical change.
"That's not a bad situation because existing vaccines do work against it, and we are getting new vaccines," Professor Esterman said.
But the third scenario is serious: a bad new variant, radically different from Omicron, emerges.
In this bleakest scenario, existing vaccines don't work very well "and we are back to Square One", as Professor Esterman puts it (though by Square One, he doesn't mean the situation in April, 2020 when COVID seemed like a death sentence and hospitals were in danger of collapsing - rather, it is going back to rising infections).
He thinks Scenarios 2 and 3 are equally likely. If Scenario 3 happens, with a serious new variant (which, by the way, would be called Pi as the next letter after Omicron in the Greek alphabet), new vaccines would be needed.
They would take around 100 days to be developed. In the meantime, masks and distance would be a good defence - again.
So our return to "normality" depends on whether a vicious new variant emerges. Professor Bennett is reasonably hopeful that no new variants are on the way.
She is heartened by the daily figures coming from South Africa which was early into the Omicron variant and which is now coming out of it.
She will be watching the northern hemisphere winter. "If nothing happens in the northern winter, it bodes very well for the summer here," she said.
How fast we progress depends on whether we keep having the jabs. There are concerns among experts that people have been lulled into a false sense of security - as COVID seems to wane, people think they don't need vaccinations so much.
"Unfortunately, Australia's booster uptake has been much slower than the initial vaccination campaign and has almost stalled. This complacency is dangerous," Professor Glasziou said.
"In the past three years we have experienced the pandemic and a series of natural disasters in Australia. Fatigue and a desire to move past COVID is completely understandable but carries substantial risk."
On the upside, though, science is moving on all the time. There is now the prospect of a vaccine which defends against all variants.
Researchers at the American military's Walter Reed Hospital are already putting a version through the necessary trials.
The clever trick has been to identify the bits of the virus which don't mutate (rather than the bits that do) and develop one-size-fits-all compounds which defend our bodies against different variants.
Scientists are also working on nasal spray vaccines. "If you can get a nasal spray, that's a different ball-game," Professor Esterman said.
It would be a game-changer because the virus gets to us through the nose so stopping it there there stops it in its tracks. "It would kill it before it can infect you," he said. Injected vaccines don't work in such a direct way.
Professor Esterman gives it one or maybe two years before flu and COVID become two routine illnesses where we get the annual jab and live our lives not far off like we once did.
"It does give a bit of optimism that there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "Until the next pandemic hits."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
