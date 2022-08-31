The Canberra Times
Man dies in Boatharbour Drive, Sussex Inlet house fire, neighbours hospitalised

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
One man has died and two others are in hospital after a house fire at Sussex Inlet on Wednesday morning.

