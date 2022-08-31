One man has died and two others are in hospital after a house fire at Sussex Inlet on Wednesday morning.
Emergency servives were called to a home a home on Boatharbour Drive, Sussex Inlet just after 8am.
Police were told two neighbours entered the home prior to their arrival and removed the occupant from inside.
The neighbours performed CPR until emergency services took over, but the man - believed to be aged in his 70s - died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
One neighbour, a man also aged in his 70s, was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while a second neigbour, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with minor injuries.
NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused minor damage to the home.
Officers from the South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined, and inquiries have begun into the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
