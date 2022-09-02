The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFLW: Jodie Hicks reveals what led her back to the GWS Giants after quitting footy

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
September 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Hicks is happy to be back on a footy field with the Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

At one point AFLW and WBBL cross-code star Jodie Hicks wasn't sure she would have a place in the Giants squad again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.