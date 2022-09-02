At one point AFLW and WBBL cross-code star Jodie Hicks wasn't sure she would have a place in the Giants squad again.
Then GWS signed a new coach in Canberra's Cameron Bernasconi and everything changed.
Advertisement
At the end of the season before last the former Belconnen Magpie made the difficult decision to quit the Giants.
After playing with the team since the start of AFLW in 2017, Hicks said she had fallen out of love with the game. She gave herself two years off to reset, pursue her passions in cricket, and play and coach some club footy in western Sydney on the side.
"I quit because I wasn't really enjoying my footy and wasn't getting any better," Hicks told The Canberra Times as the Giants get ready to play Brisbane at Manuka Oval on Sunday.
"I thought if I don't take a step back now, when I finish my career I'd regret it.
"COVID hit, so I got to spend time at home and make sure my decision was right, and when the Giants were playing the season I missed, I didn't regret my decision at all. I was actually happy I wasn't playing. So that was a nice feeling."
But Hicks didn't need the whole two years she afforded herself.
She wanted back in the minute she saw the Giants make an important change in April this year, bringing on AFL Canberra product and former GWS Academy coach, Bernasconi.
The Riverina junior said she played her best footy working with "Berna" when he assisted the coaches during the team's relocation to Albury in January 2021 due to COVID-19.
"When he got appointed head coach, I was pretty excited and I thought this was my opportunity to go back," Hicks said.
"I was playing club footy at the time, and finally found the love for the game again. I sent him a message saying congratulations, and threw out the cheeky question if there was any chance of me coming back and he suggested we catch up for coffee."
Bernasconi made his pitch - play a few winter series games and consider a position switch from a forward to a defender, then go from there.
Hicks relished being in Giants colours again, and playing at the back. She was on board with the shift and GWS re-drafted her for the upcoming season to make a triumphant return.
"I think I did make the right call in the end," she said. "Now I'm back, it's refreshing. It's such a new environment, it's like going to a new team without actually going to a new team."
MORE GIANTS NEWS:
Hicks was still pinching herself that she's back in the AFLW though.
Advertisement
"When we were running out to the Giants song last week, I thought, 'Oh, shit, I actually really am back'," she said. "Because I'm in a different position it was a whole different feel.
"Now I'm following my own plan whereas a couple of years ago I wasn't taking charge of my own career.
"It wasn't the two years that I gave myself but I think it's been for the best."
Hicks credited Bernasconi for helping her find her footy mojo again, and believes the Giants coach has the game plan of a free-flowing style of footy that will take the team forward after a disappointing campaign last season.
It will also be more attractive for fans to watch.
Advertisement
"The belief he has in us to play to the structure and manipulate the game plan so it works for us is awesome," she said. "In previous years, it's sort of been like we have this game plan, but we're not all sure it really works.
"He's got a good list that can really showcase each player's weapons."
After a narrow loss to the Bulldogs in round one, the Giants will look to claim their first AFLW win of season seven when they face the Lions this weekend in the capital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.