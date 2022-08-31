Lewis Bates has been waiting years to stand atop the podium, and now he's finally got that winning feeling, the Canberra product has the blueprint to add to his tally.
Bates and co-driver Anthony McLaughlin both won their very first Motorsport Australia Rally Championship round at The Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally on the weekend.
Advertisement
The pair broke the duck in impressive fashion too, claiming victory in the 13-stage rally by two and a half minutes.
"It was a pretty special feeling when we crossed the finish line," Bates said. "Anthony has been rallying for over 30 years and he's never won in the Australian Rally Championship, and I've been rallying for about seven years now, and it was my first round win as well.
"There's so many variables in rally and on the weekend everything just clicked.
"We've definitely had some tough rallies over the years where things haven't gone our way, but that changed on the weekend."
The catalyst for future success is there for Bates to exploit now, having experienced what it takes to win.
"We were leading the rally Saturday night, so there was a lot of pressure on us on Sunday to maintain that lead, and in rallying that's almost the hardest position to be in," Bates explained.
"On the Sunday we actually ended up extending our lead, so now I know how to cope in that situation, and it motivates me to try and get more victories."
The Bates family name is renowned in Australian rally with Lewis' father Neal considered a legend, especially in the Canberra region.
Harry Bates is the reigning champion but didn't have a great weekend in Victoria, still, he was thrilled for his brother's breakthrough.
"The whole family was there to celebrate with us," Lewis said. "Dad was pretty emotional. I think everyone had a bit of a tear in their eye.
"It's definitely a family affair. Dad has been won in the Australian championship, Harry has and now I have, so it's pretty cool that three of us in the one family have all done that."
The championship's next stop is the Adelaide Hills Rally on October 21-23 when the Bates brothers will be out to stand on the podium again for Toyota Gazoo Racing.
"This gives us confidence going into the second-last round, sitting second in the championship, it would be nice to get another strong result," Bates said.
"We'll definitely be pushing hard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.