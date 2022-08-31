Adam Elliott regrets the fact he's leaving the Canberra Raiders after just one season and is determined to ensure he isn't playing his last game in lime green on Sunday.
The Green Machine lock always knew he could re-establish himself as an NRL player after the Canterbury Bulldogs sacked him for off-field indiscretions last year.
Elliott's become an important cog in Canberra's middle this season as they look to cement their spot in the top eight with a win over the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
But he's moving to the Newcastle Knights at the end of the season having only signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.
It's something Elliott was sad about, with the 27-year-old revealing his one year in the capital had been the most enjoyable of his seven NRL seasons.
The Bega product's developed a special bond with the Green Machine and would return "at the drop of a hat".
"It's been the most enjoyable football that I've had in my whole career," Elliott said.
"The coaching staff have been unbelievable, all the way through to the people that work in the office.
"It's been really refreshing for me being here. I'm definitely saddened that I'll be leaving ... and I'll be back here at the drop of a hat."
Several off-field incidents involving alcohol had left Elliott's NRL career in limbo following his Bulldogs release last September.
The Raiders threw Elliott a lifeline and they were keen to keep the versatile forward long term.
But they couldn't match the Knights' offer, who swooped in at the last minute with an upgraded contract as Canberra officials were feeling confident he would stay.
When Elliott was asked whether he'd proved the doubters wrong this year, he said he always knew he could perform in the NRL - having already established himself with 101 games for Canterbury.
All he wanted was to be the type of player his teammates wanted to play alongside.
"I don't think anyone's ever really doubted my footballing ability," Elliott said.
"From a young age I've been able to hold a spot at the Bulldogs and coming down here I was confident I'd be able to find my way into this team and hold a spot down.
"I hope I've been able to add value to the side. At the end of the day I just want to be remembered as a player my teammates want to play with."
From his time with the Bulldogs, Elliott understands what it's like going into the final round of the regular season with finals out of reach.
It's why he's expecting a carefree Tigers to run out on Sunday.
"It's always dangerous. Previously I've been at a club where you knew your finals dreams were over the last few rounds of the comp," Elliott said.
"It just gives you a little bit of freedom and players that might be playing with a bit of pressure ... that disappears and they play a bit more free-flowing.
"So it is definitely dangerous. I think we saw that a couple of weeks ago when we went up to Newcastle ... but everyone seems quite focused."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Tigers squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Luke Garner, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Jock Madden, 8. James Tamou, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Thomas Freebairn, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Fa'amanu Brown. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Zane Musgrove, 16. Tyrone Peachey, 17. Austin Dias. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle, 19. Junior Pauga, 20. James Roberts, 21. Henry O'Kane, 22. Brandon Mansfield.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
