Finals football. It's all the Canberra Raiders have been dreaming about since pre-season started.
From that perspective it makes departing players and coaches relatively inconsequential in comparison.
While they'd like to give current colleagues a good send off, beating the Wests Tigers to ensure they play finals is all that really matters.
They were Adam Elliott's thoughts ahead of their round 25 clash at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
He's joining Newcastle next year and was part of a group of Raiders whose time in lime green could end with a loss.
It would also mean the Raiders have to rely on St George Illawarra beating Brisbane on Saturday to make the top eight.
The Raiders will also lose assistant coach Brett White, who's joining the Gold Coast Titans to work with Justin Holbrook.
"Whether you've got blokes that are playing their last game for the club or they're leaving to go to other clubs, that doesn't really compare to the fact that all year all we've wanted to do was play semi-finals footy and be in the top eight," Elliott said.
"Whether there's blokes we're farewelling - we just want to play finals footy. We've put ourselves in a really good situation and it's up to us to make sure we go through with it."
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead said the departure of the likes of Elliott and White would give them some extra motivation, but they wanted to beat Wests regardless - so nothing's changed.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's set to have a revamped football staff with assistant Andrew McFadden joining the New Zealand Warriors next year and strength-and-conditioning boss Jeremy Hickmans off to the Dolphins.
"Whitey adds a lot to our defensive structures, more in the wrestle side - he's got a black belt in jiu-jitsu," Whitehead said.
"He brings a lot and will be missed. He works hard at his job and he's good at it.
"The Titans are getting a great coach there and I'm sure he'll improve their defensive structure. We'll miss him, but I'm sure we'll get a good replacement."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Tigers squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Luke Garner, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Jock Madden, 8. James Tamou, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Thomas Freebairn, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Fa'amanu Brown. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Zane Musgrove, 16. Tyrone Peachey, 17. Austin Dias. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle, 19. Junior Pauga, 20. James Roberts, 21. Henry O'Kane, 22. Brandon Mansfield.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
