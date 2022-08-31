The number of people being cared for with COVID-19 in Canberra hospitals has dropped to its lowest in almost ten weeks.
There were 236 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The number of daily cases has remained under 300 for 12 days, further proof the winter surge has passed.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 90 patients with COVID-19, including two people in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has dropped by 10 since the previous day.
No new deaths were reported, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 123.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 202,543.
The ACT has 1214 known active cases of coronavirus, 40 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 129 were reported through PCR tests and 107 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.9 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 78 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 56.4 per cent.
NSW has recorded 5434 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday. The state reported 22 deaths with more than 1802 people in hospital and 38 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported 26 deaths and 2857 new infections. There were 333 people in hospital, 20 of those in intensive care to 8pm Tuesday.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
