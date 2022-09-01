This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Mikhail Gorbachev's death has many of us of a certain age remembering with a chill the terrifying logic of the Cold War, which he helped bring to an end. The calculus that kept things in balance was MAD - mutually assured destruction. It held no one would start a nuclear war because no one could possibly win it. Back in 1985, when Gorbachev came to rule the Soviet Union, a "boomer" wasn't someone born between 1946 and 1964. It was the term given to the nuclear-powered and armed submarines that lurked undetected on the ocean floor off the coasts of the two superpowers, ready to launch missiles in the event of war breaking out. MAD was fine in theory but not always in practice.
Advertisement
In 1983, nuclear war came as close as ever during the Cold War - all because of miscalculation. Able Archer 83 was a NATO exercise designed to simulate conflict escalation all the way to DEFCON 1 nuclear strike. Because it was so realistic, and held against the backdrop of heightened East-West tensions, the politburo misinterpreted the exercise as the real thing and ordered Soviet military commanders to prepare for nuclear war. Nuclear weapons were being loaded onto Soviet aircraft, as Warsaw Pact forces in Poland and East Germany went on high alert. The situation de-escalated when a NATO commander warned against responding to the frenzied military activity behind the Iron Curtain. Just how close Able Archer 83 came to triggering a nuclear war only came to light in 2015 when a high-level intelligence report into it was declassified.
Gorby knew the Cold War was unwinnable and bankrupting the Soviet Union. His summit meetings with a hostile Ronald Reagan culminated in agreements to scale back the superpowers' respective nuclear arsenals. His domestic reforms - allowing free speech for the first time in the Soviet Union, withdrawing from Afghanistan and accepting the reunification of Germany - ultimately led to the breakup of the Soviet Union. But three decades on, is the world a safer place? It certainly wouldn't seem that way if you live in Ukraine. There are a few ways to look at it.
On one hand, the vast military might of the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact that the West once feared could roll over Europe has long been eroded. You only have to look at how poorly Russian forces have performed in Ukraine to see that. An operation many thought would be over in three days has stretched out beyond six months, with no end in sight. NATO has gained new ground, with Finland and Sweden on track to join the alliance. On the other hand, ex-KGB strongman Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said he's willing to resort to the nuclear option. It's unsettling but could be bluff. No one, however, really wants to put that to the test.
We'll leave the final word to the Doomsday Clock, the nuclear risk assessment of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. In 1991, it was set at 17 minutes to midnight. In January this year, it was left at 100 seconds to midnight, where it has been since 2020. In 2017 it was set at two and half minutes, then moved forward to two minutes to midnight in January 2018, and left unchanged in 2019. For us boomers (people not submarines) who lived through the Cold War, it seems that despite Gorby's best efforts we've edged right back under the shadow of armageddon.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What do you remember most vividly about the Cold War? Was its end a false dawn? Do you still fear nuclear war? Is the world a safer place? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen insists Australia is now on track to reduce emissions following a change of government, after new figures showed a rise in greenhouse gases. The latest update of Australia's National Greenhouse Gas Inventory saw emissions rise 1.5 per cent in the year to March 2022.
- Construction work fell in the second quarter, although a backlog of unfinished projects is expected to keep the industry busy for the rest of the year. Total construction work dropped 3.8 per cent in the three months to June, with residential building activity falling by 6.8 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
- NSW fire authorities warn the state could face a "big grassfire season" this summer on the back of significant grass growth fuelled by recent wet weather. NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers warned wet conditions had boosted grass growth across the state while bush regeneration from the Black Summer bushfires was occurring faster than predicted.
THEY SAID IT: "Without perestroika, the Cold War simply would not have ended. But the world could not continue developing as it had, with the stark menace of nuclear war ever present." - Mikhail Gorbachev
YOU SAID IT: First, a mea culpa. A comment in favour of the stage-three tax cuts was overlooked. Sorry, Paul, the oversight was completely unintentional. Here's what he said: "The Commonwealth Treasury reports that in 2011-12, 2 per cent of individuals had income over $180,000 and paid 26 per cent of total individual income tax. The same document advises that Australia is more dependent on individual and company taxes than other similar countries. While I'm all for a progressive tax system, a fair reward for getting ahead in life through individual effort is essential for the strong and vibrant economy that is required to pay for the social benefits that we have and that we aspire to. It is not just about what was promised, it's also about sound economic and social outcomes."
Okay, to the next topic, cutting back COVID isolation times, as advanced by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Bob's counting on advice from the experts: "No, the pandemic is not over. I would support any decision made by health experts rather than by politicians any day. In my 75 years I have needed advice from education, medical, legal, financial and trades professionals. I have never needed advice from sporting, media, entertainment and especially political professionals."
Monica is still wearing her mask and being cautious: "I am one of the lucky ones. At 84 and socially active, I have yet to succumb to COVID. Not boasting, mind you, and much to my doctor's delight, through this whole time I have refused to give up 'the mask'. I don't want to push my luck now so I will continue until I feel that I no longer need it. Somehow, I think this will be a long time coming. So be it."
John addresses two topics: "I thought the way it was supposed to happen is governments make decisions based on advice. Health advice, economic advice, legal advice, etc. Experts have a narrower view. And, in regards to tax cuts, could someone please define 'rich'? What level of income makes you 'rich'? And, are they tax cuts or returning bracket creep?"
Janet tackles three questions: "Is it wise to reduce the COVID isolation period? No (not hearing this from health experts). Are you more likely to support a decision if it's backed by health experts and not just politicians? Yes, definitely. Is the pandemic over? No, I don't think we are out of the woods yet. There could well be another variant around the corner. We also need a consistent medical procedure in place that ideally works or is easily tweaked for all variants for those who do get sick, for example, anti-viral medication available to all. Thanks very much for your article which summarised the situation well and the need to still be careful and cautious. Hoping for a sensible outcome."
Advertisement
Margaret is concerned: "Trusting people to 'do the right thing' simply doesn't work. You have only to go to a shopping centre and see the vast majority of people not wearing masks, despite the health authorities asking us to 'be responsible', to realise that. So let's keep the isolation period as it is, at least doing something to prevent another wave. I understand those who want to get back to work earlier, but if an increasing number get COVID it will also deplete the workforce."
Tim's all for changing the isolation period: "People advocating everyone should isolate are not working in contract roles where there is no sick pay. All very well to sit on Twitter and pontificate, people need to live. I had to go out to work through two years of lockdowns."
Darryl's angry at the NSW Premier: "What do you expect from Domicron? He has been against any restrictions and mandates from the day COVID entered the country. They keep saying they take into consideration health advice when making decisions but again that is just political BS. If they were taking health advice we would still have mask mandates."
Jennie is mystified: "I don't understand the NSW Premier. He just wants to pretend COVID doesn't exist whilst there are still too many dying. He hasn't learnt anything from his previous actions and won't be told. His attitude really scares me. I am extremely compromised and sadly don't go anywhere except medical appointments and wear a mask all the time. It isn't fun living like this but I know many who do. People won't be careful and stay home if they aren't told they have to. I have family members way past the seven days who are still very sick with COVID. They are doing the right thing but how many don't?" Take care, Jennie.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.