Janet tackles three questions: "Is it wise to reduce the COVID isolation period? No (not hearing this from health experts). Are you more likely to support a decision if it's backed by health experts and not just politicians? Yes, definitely. Is the pandemic over? No, I don't think we are out of the woods yet. There could well be another variant around the corner. We also need a consistent medical procedure in place that ideally works or is easily tweaked for all variants for those who do get sick, for example, anti-viral medication available to all. Thanks very much for your article which summarised the situation well and the need to still be careful and cautious. Hoping for a sensible outcome."

