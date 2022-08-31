World champions, Commonwealth Games gold medals and Australian titles. It's certainly been a successful year for Canberra's elite athletes.
So successful, in fact, it will likely prove difficult to separate the feats of the likes of Kelsey-Lee Barber, Evan O'Hanlon and Ricky Betar who just last week swam a new world record.
But that is what ACT residents have been asked to do with the launch of the Canberra Sports Awards nominations process.
Canberra sporting organisations from the elite ranks to the community level have been asked to put forward their biggest achievements for the year.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry said the awards were a chance to recognise success both on and off the field.
"The Canberra Sport Awards allow us to take time to reflect on and honour the excellence of our sporting communities, whether that's on the world stage or within our own, local sports," Berry said. "We love celebrating the outstanding achievements of all involved.
"Our Canberran athletes excel in such a diverse range of sports. These awards give us a chance to acknowledge their hard work and success."
Award recipients will join an illustrious list that includes 2021 male athlete of the year Patty Mills. Also taking home silverware last year were Laura Peel and James Turner.
Among the honours to be handed out are team of the year, para-athlete of the year and the rising star award.
For Berry, such events help reinforce the ACT's proud sporting history.
"Canberra is recognised as a sporting capital and sport unifies us as a community, building a sense of pride in our city. The Canberra Sport Awards are a wonderful way to highlight what some of our local athletes are achieving on a global stage," she said.
