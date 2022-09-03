Rejoicing in white plum blossom, pink early peach blossom, the first golden wattle, the last of the jonquils and the early yellow daffodils and a million buds (give or take a few thousand) on fruit trees and flower bushes, promising more.

Restraining myself from planting lettuces, silver beet, tomatoes and other summer crops till we get a few weeks of genuine spring warmth. Even cold hardy kale and parsley may go to seed if planted too early. Wait.

Lightening the camellia branches, which are so weighted down with massive blooms they are threatening to break. This means giving away many camellias.

Watching a Bursaria I thought had died in the drought spring to life again, as well as even more hydrangeas and a lillypilly and two more rambling roses I thought were gone for good.

Trying to resist buying the new varieties of clary sage - one of the most spectacular blooms for the garden, drought hardy and short lived, but which usually leaves a few seedlings when it dies down. But there are also new ground cover erigeron varieties that bloom from late winter through summer, with far larger blooms than the old varieties, held well above the foliage - spectacular. Our garden is pretty well supplied with ornamentals, but it's likely I'll give in to temptation.