Jobs and Skills summit could prove to be a true work of art

For a citizen looking forward to the job summit at the moment, the scope can be as emancipating as for an artist presented with a blank canvas and an exciting new palette of paint.
You could dip your brush into a big pot of gloriously deep blue, thirst-quenching, tax cuts that were proposed in the past for the wealthy, and use them to sketch in a forest of delicious and profuse jobseeker raises up of up to $70 each a day.
Advertisement
Then you could take a big pot of golden money the super funds are investing overseas and insist it is invested in the growth of thousands of charming wattle blossoms of social housing wherever it is needed in Australia.
Then you could gather all the people regarded as dead-wood refugees who are not permitted to work in Australia for obscure reasons and find new combinations of colour in their overseas qualifications and experience.
You could then invite Indigenous artists to recombine these delightful opportunities wherever they can be fitted into vacant or newly created spots or jobs, and finally you could tell age pensioners that they could blend their experiences of aging wherever they want to take up paid caring work without any punishing deduction from their pension income.
What you might have then is a work of art with exciting new perspectives such as we have seen in the very best of Brett Whiteley's work.
Today, September 1, is National Wattle Day, the first day of spring. Why not grace your dining table with a sprig of the green and gold?
The Indigenous people utilised the wattle for various purposes, since time immemorial. In 1910 the first Wattle Day occurred, and in 1912 the golden wattle was added to the Commonwealth Coat of Arms. Families during World War I began sending eucalypt leaves and wattle to soldiers as a reminder of home.
In 1954 the newly crowned Elizabeth II presented herself as Queen of Australia, beginning and ending the national tour in her stunning wattle dress.
Green and gold became our official national colours in 1984 after their use by athletes since the 1920s. In 1988 the golden wattle became Australia's national flower.
On this day in 1992 the governor-general (whose emblem features golden wattle under the Crown) proclaimed National Wattle Day.
While the dying and rising Christ is exemplified by all plants that spring from seed, the wattle is the first to emerge after a flood or bush fire - like Christ who was first to rise - and it protects other seedlings growing underneath.
Peter Dutton claims that possible workforce negotiation changes being suggested to the summit will take us back to the bad times in the 1970s.
Surely Mr Dutton knows that in the 1970s union membership was running at around 50 per cent of the workforce, now it is about 13 per cent.
To suggest that today's unions could have the same impact as in the 1970s is just plain farcical.
The concern about the shortage of nurses, GPs and teachers is touching.
But why is no one looking at the onerous requirements they all have to maintain registration?
These get sillier every year.
Not only do people have to spend hours on what may be expensive education, but many have to do a "reflection" on every lecture. Then there are "recency of practice" requirements. And random audits of both.
Advertisement
The recently retired can't fill in where there are shortages.
And those close to retirement choose to leave, rather than torture themselves any longer.
Apart from the idiots who design these requirements, who actually benefits?
Your correspondent reminds us how Whitlam and Barnard took on multiple ministries following the 1972 election (Letters, August 29). But comparisons with Morrison are odious.
Whitlam decided he wanted to get things moving immediately without having to wait until the full election results were settled, but, critically, none of those early appointments duplicated existing positions already filled.
Most important though was that we all knew about them right from the start. In fact, Whitlam exploited the publicity opportunities to the full until the full ministry was able to be sworn in a few weeks later. The general public reaction was acclaim rather than condemnation.
Advertisement
The only real comparison was, at both times, the Liberals were in disarray.
Roderick Holesgrove's concerns about the e-scooter menace (Letters, August 29) are well founded.
Is it not ironic that the ACT government has introduced 40 km/h speed zones in the central Civic area for cars, yet is happy to expand the use of e-scooters with a known track record for seriously injuring pedestrians on footpaths?
In Victoria, in the past 12 months, 66 pedestrians injured by e-scooters were admitted to the Alfred Hospital's intensive care unit.
Politically, I'm a conservative. But when I look at wind power generators, I see them more of an art "installation". The turbines and their blades represent a changing culture and society's acceptance of all things alternative.
I'm just left to wonder why power companies haven't tapped into this artistic concept?
Advertisement
Rather than being utilitarian white wind turbines could be painted all colours of the rainbow? They could be used as an artistic metaphor to reflect all our changing values in society.
I think the August 29 letters headline "The allied blitz on German population centres was a failure" gives a false impression about what the bombing achieved.
Yes, the survey by J K Galbraith just as the war was ending claimed that German war industry production reached its peak in 1944. But it was a peak coming from a low base, much of which was due to previous bombing forcing some war production underground, political battles competing for scarce assets and falling morale among workers facing day and night raids who felt their leaders were letting them down but couldn't do much about it.
Government policies ensure that there is a housing crisis. When a person takes out a loan to buy a house the repayments represent both the cost of accommodation services, as well as the cost of a savings/investment plan designed to eventually reward them with home ownership.
If the loan produces financial stress it could be that they should not be signing up for such a big savings/investment program.
In an alternative universe, the people unable to afford a big savings/investment plan, might more simply purchase accommodation services by renting. But the government messes this up by insisting rents cover land tax on rented properties, as well as contributing to the capital gains taxes that would not apply if renters took out a loan to buy their own place.
Advertisement
Why do our governments so dislike renters? No wonder people are so keen to own their home rather than be renters providing large payments to government.
It is disgraceful that a country such as ours can have destitute people sleeping on the streets. Given anyone can become homeless through unforeseen circumstances, surely some shelter can be provided by councils or governments?
In warmer states we could follow the USA in the depression years and build a great many "shotgun houses". These were simple, small, and cheap to build. They could serve as semi-permanent homes and be looked after by the occupants, helping solve the homeless problem. "Spares" could be built in each community for short-term emergency accommodation.
What does it take to make people aware of the highly dangerous flammable children's clothing sold in almost every major department store? Why are these garments even permitted to be sold?
How does a parent extricate a child from such dangerous clothing in time to prevent terrible burns that could result from a slight brush against a radiant heater or a candle?
The ACCC should protect the little ones.
Advertisement
Before Stewart Bath (Letters, August 29) gets too excited about the prospect of cheap second-hand electric vehicles he might consider the fact battery packs are only likely to last about 10 years before needing an expensive replacement. Replacing a battery pack in a second hand EV may well ruin his expectations of a cost-effective alternative.
The first 100 days is an absurd test of the Albanese government.
When cyclone Yasi severely reduced the supply of bananas, prices skyrocketed. When the cyclone known as the Barr/Rattenbury government severely reduces the supply of land for housing in Canberra we get the same result. The only thing in shorter supply than affordable land in the ACT is intellect within its government.
The stage three tax cuts need to be killed off. They will reward the rich and punish the poor at a time when Australia has a disastrous national debt situation and massive social needs. Moreover they will completely destroy Australia's progressive taxation system, a key feature of our society and life, and a lynchpin of Australian fairness and justice.
Mr Albanese please reconsider your, albeit honestly principled, position on those third-stage tax cuts. They are irrational and perverse, threaten the already shaky socioeconomic health of the nation, and conflicts with Labor's progressive ideals.
The argument over the efficacy of bombing in World War II misses an essential point. Heavy bombers such as the AWM's G for George did not (as your caption on August 28 put it) "shatter German morale". But they did kill about half a million German civilians. That seems to be the more salient - and too often - omitted point.
Advertisement
On Tuesday morning I drove into my street to see a truck partly parked over my driveway, barring me from entry. When there wasn't another vehicle to be seen in the street, why did the driver do this? My only conclusion was complete selfishness and a lack of consideration for others.
I think it's wonderful that fashions on the field have finally got with the times and encourages entrants to the category that matches their personal style, rather than their gender identity. Perhaps we can also acknowledge the innate cruelty and killing in the name of the Melbourne Cup.
I recently overheard a first assistant secretary complaining to a colleague of the crushing mass of correspondence awaiting their signature. Although the café was dreadfully crowded, they persevered through the pain of an entire bruscetta and several lattes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.