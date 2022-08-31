The awarding of the McIntyre Medal to Terry Campese on Wednesday night certainly came as no surprise to those who have followed the Canberra Raiders Cup closely this season.
The Queanbeyan Blues captain-coach led his side to the finals and was pivotal in their success each week.
The former Raider finished atop the best and fairest tally on 24 points, three points clear of West Belconnen's Robert Roberts. Tuggeranong's Darby Medlyn was third, with Ron Leapai fourth.
Tuggeranong coach Jason Kelly said the quartet were stand-out performers, Campese's year particularly impressive at 38 years old.
"He just keeps doing it," Kelly said. "He's been the difference every time we've played them.
"His decision making is fantastic. His body is starting to slow down and pick up some injuries but he's still so much smarter than everyone else. I have no doubt he's killing every side he plays."
The Blues swept the first grade best and fairest awards, Payge-Louise Condon claiming the Maree Bush Medal in the Katrina Fanning Shield.
Goulburn's Olivia Howe was second, with Amelia Kiriui and Hollie Massey tied for third.
Also honoured were Mat Parsons for Canberra Raiders Cup top try scorer, with Klaudia Osztrenkovics the Katrina Fanning Shield top try scorer.
Campese and Condon were the top point scorers in their respective leagues.
Yass Magpies coach Brendon Housden was the Katrina Fanning Shield coach of the year, while Woden Valley Rams' leader Billy Thomson claimed the Canberra Raiders Cup coach of the year honour.
The mentor guided his side to second on the ladder, an exceptional achievement in what has been a hotly-contested competition.
"Considering the last two years we've had, the quality of the competition has been exceptional," Thomson said.
"We saw last weekend from last to first is close. Every side in the competition is competitive. To have a full season this year speaks volumes of the guys we have playing rugby league."
McIntyre Medal for best and fairest:
Top try scorer - Mat Parsons, Queanbeyan Blues; 20 tries
Top point scorer - Terry Campese, Queanbeyan Blues; 158 points
Coach of the Year - Billy Thomson, Woden Valley Rams
Maree Bush Medal for best and fairest:
Top try scorer - Klaudia Osztrenkovics, Queanbeyan Blues; 15 tries
Top point scorer - Payge-Louise Condon, Queanbeyan Blues; 138 points
Coach of the Year - Brendon Housden, Yass Magpies
