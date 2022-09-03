There's something joyous about the change of seasons, and transitioning from the cooler autumn/winter duo to the brighter months in spring and summer. Sure, there's the weather, but it also signals the arrival of new looks - and hair is no exception.
Wella Global creative artist, Renya Xydis shares three trends you'll see this spring, a trio that's guaranteed to have heads turning for all the right reasons. Get ready for blush tones, stonewashed hues and milky vanillas.
The old adage might suggest blondes have more fun, however the tables are turning. This spring, imagine brown shades with hints of pink tones.
"Brunettes will have more alluring shimmers of soft warmer blush tones to create a premium shine," said Renya.
While brunettes embrace this subtle wash of colour, blondes can also capitalise on a softer approach. When it comes to pink hair, we've seen everything from hot pink hues to rose-gold tips. This season however, sees a more toned down version of the vibrant shade.
"Spring focuses on a new direction, where pinks become less electric and more softer and stonewashed," said Renya.
From platinum to golden and even dirty, the list of different blonde shades is endless. This spring, soft milky tones come to the fore.
"Blondes are looking multifaceted, with cool and sandy beige tones created with a sheer vanilla colour shine to create a sexy luxurious blonde palette," said Renya.
Naturally there's a bit of effort required to maintain these gorgeous new shades, so it's recommended you invest in a product specifically designed for the job, such as Wella Professionals Pink Color Fresh Mask.
That way you can keep your new hue looking fresh until a new trend comes along.
