Regurgitator relive classic album Unit at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra

August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
The album was released in 1997. Picture supplied

Members of the band Regurgitator will be in conversation at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra on October 21 about their classic 1997 album Unit.

