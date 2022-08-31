Members of the band Regurgitator will be in conversation at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra on October 21 about their classic 1997 album Unit.
Ben Ely, Quan Yeomans, Lachlan (Magoo) Goold and manager Paul Curtis will join the NFSA to delve into the creation of Unit, its influences and styles, and the creative process that made it such a classic Australian album.
Advertisement
Unit catapulted into the charts when it was released in November 1997 with its mixture of 1980s-style synthesised pop music and alternative rock.
It went on to win five ARIA Awards, including the 1998 ARIA Award for Album of the Year.
With tongue in cheek, Unit's opening track is the wonderfully titled I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff, followed by fantastic hits such as Polyester Girl and ! (The Song Formerly Known As).
Regurgitator said in statement: "Aside from the drifting vagaries of memory that incessantly perform their contradictions, this is going to be some wild trip back into the cobwebs of that good ole Dirty Room where this pixel of musical creativity emerged... built from the scraps of a building demolition in a post 80s haze of uninhibited fun and subversion playing with the industry of culture as much as subverting the studio into an instrument of audio deconstruction. We are the unit!"
The NFSA's Classic Australian Albums series brings legendary Australian musicians in person to discuss and celebrate the bands and the albums that have defined them.
It offers an opportunity to dive into great Australian music, to place it in perspective of a particular time in Australian music history and to explore its legacy and influence on generations of music-lovers to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.