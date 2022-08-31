For those who suffered in the drought, no doubt, La Nina is a blessing. And also for ducks.
But for many of the rest of us, the rain that the climate condition brings is getting a little bit tedious - but there's more on the way. A lot more.
La Nina is a phenomenon where the differences in the temperatures at the eastern and western sides of the Pacific cause more rain over Australia - and it's about to do so through spring and summer, at least for eastern and northern parts of the country.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its La Nina alert, meaning there is at least a 70 per cent chance of La Nina forming again later this year - triple the normal likelihood.
Just like the weather, the pandemic seems to be eternally with us.
National cabinet has agreed to reduce the mandatory isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases from seven to five days. The change will take effect from September 9, and people will be able to leave isolation after five days provided they have no symptoms. Seven days of isolation will still apply for workers in high-risk settings such as aged and disability care.
Businesses everywhere are wrestling with how to cope with the sudden absences of staff when someone is infected.
One way of easing the shortages of workers would be to get younger ones in harness. Children as young as 13 could be put to work if the Australian Retailers Association has its way.
It released a paper calling for businesses to be able to tap into willing school-aged workers.
They might think of doing a bit of gardening. Longer and warmer days during spring mean it's the perfect time to head out into the garden.
But just before they pull on gardening gloves, there are a few key tasks to add to their and your "must do" list, horticulturist Jackie Warburton said.
"Be on the lookout for pest and disease issues with the amount of wet weather we've had, especially in eastern Australia."
Ms Warburton, who runs Canberra horticulturalist company Terra Solarus, said weeds also love the warmer weather.
"Pull out weeds before they set seed, it's the most important thing," she said.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
