Few things demonstrate history's taste for irony more than that the farsighted leader who did more than any other to bring the decades old Cold War to a peaceful end in the early 1990s was fated to live long enough to see it resumed in earnest three decades later.
Just as ironic is the clear line of succession from Mikhail Gorbachev, the peacemaker, to Vladimir Putin, the warmonger who has once again plunged Europe into conflict. They, along with Boris Yeltsin, are the only real leaders Russia has had in almost 40 years.
Advertisement
While Mr Gorbachev is rightly remembered as a peacemaker and a reformer, it must be said that during his tenure as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991 he was more often shaped by events than able to shape them.
The USSR he had inherited was becoming a hollow shell of the country that had defeated the Nazis in the 1940s and gone on to challenge the US on earth and in space during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
Ethnic and nationalistic tensions were threatening the stability of a union dependent on secret police, informers, military force, and the ever present threat of imprisonment in gulags to maintain civil order and unity.
The standard of living was abysmally low, people were demoralised and drunkenness so chronic that one of Mr Gorbachev's first actions was to reduce alcohol production by 40 per cent.
The USSR's problems were compounded by the fact the nation was bogged down in a costly and unpopular war in Afghanistan that had made it an international pariah. That war dragged on until Mr Gorbachev finally withdrew his forces in 1989, leaving the victorious Taliban in charge and laying the groundwork for the ongoing tragedy that is Afghanistan today.
Although a committed socialist, Mr Gorbachev had an instinct for democracy and - unlike the majority of his predecessors - genuinely wanted the best for the people of the USSR. This led to the introduction of two new words into the global vernacular; perestroika and glasnost.
Perestroika was a valiant attempt to reform and restructure the Soviet Union's inefficient and corrupt economic and political system. Glasnost, a new culture of "openness", was a breath of fresh air after almost 70 years of secrecy, mistrust, and dictatorial rule.
The nuclear disaster at Chernobyl in April 1986 was frequently cited by Mr Gorbachev as the consequence of shoddy workmanship and workplace inertia. He later wrote it had brought home to him the scale of incompetence and cover-ups in the USSR.
Mr Gorbachev's notable contributions to world peace; the nuclear arms reduction treaty with America, the end of the cold war and his refusal to use force to prevent the dissolution of the Soviet Union, were at least in part the result of economic imperatives.
The USSR was on the brink of bankruptcy. An ever increasing nuclear arsenal and an empire made up of discontented and restless vassal states were luxuries it could not afford.
Others did not see it that way and, in August 1991, communist hardliners staged an unsuccessful coup against him. This was suppressed by Boris Yeltsin, the then president of the Russian Federation. Vladimir Putin, a lieutenant colonel with the KGB in Leningrad, resigned in order to distance himself from the communist rump. He later wrote communism "was a blind alley, far away from the mainstream of civilisation".
After relinquishing power to Yeltsin Mr Gorbachev, who lost his wife Raisa to cancer in 1999, watched with dismay as perestroika collapsed into oligarchy under his successors. While his views on the invasion of Ukraine and Putin's attempt to recreate the Russian empire are not known it is unlikely they would be favourable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.