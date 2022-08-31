The Canberra Times
Gorbachev was a victim of history

By The Canberra Times
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
Few things demonstrate history's taste for irony more than that the farsighted leader who did more than any other to bring the decades old Cold War to a peaceful end in the early 1990s was fated to live long enough to see it resumed in earnest three decades later.

