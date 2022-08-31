A rapid response mowing unit will start keeping grass on public land in check this week, as a trial begins of a new electric ride-on mower.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said another La Nina weather cycle was expected to bring "vigorous grass growth" across the capital.
Advertisement
"A changing climate means we need to adapt, and that's why we're trialling more responsive ways of delivering city services," he said.
The 10-person mowing unit, established on a trial basis at a cost to the budget of $1.2 million, will limit the need to divert mowers from the regular schedule and allow the government to keep up with pockets of unruly grass.
The mowing program, which runs from September to March, has a fleet of 81 mowers and each will cover about 68 hectares each month.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Members of the public will be able to report areas that need to be mown by reporting them to the government through its Fix My Street website.
"This season, a new 10-person rapid response team has been funded to keep our city safe and looking good, in addition to scheduled mowing passes," Mr Steel said.
"We've also invested in an updated fleet including 12 replacement mowers and a new electric mower to trial zero emissions technology."
GPS trackers on the mowers - which underwent a pre-season service and safety check - will be used to update a live mowing map, showing where grass has been cut and for where upcoming mowing work is planned.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.