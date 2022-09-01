The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Australia's response to China and Huawei a 'very smart' approach: EU member Reinhard Butikofer

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) and EU member of parliament Reinhard Btikofer (right). Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, Getty Images

Australia's "very smart" handling of China has caught the eye of European leaders following run-ins over Huawei and economic coercion over the years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.