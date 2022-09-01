Australia's "very smart" handling of China has caught the eye of European leaders following run-ins over Huawei and economic coercion over the years.
Long-serving European Parliament member Reinhard Butikofer, a member of the German Greens party, said the trading bloc was looking to Australia, rather than the US, for its approach to Beijing amid its growing political and military assertiveness.
The European Union has since seen those tactics aimed at one of its member states, Lithuania, the progressive German politician told ANU professor Rory Medcalf in a National Security College podcast released Thursday.
"Australia was the first that was confronted [by China] and America went for a more confrontational approach," he said.
"I feel to this day that the Australian approach was very smart and very adequate. It was country agnostic, but it set clear criteria.
"And that's what we tried to do also in Germany.
"When some of our friends in Washington - in the NSC [National Security Committee] - would tell us what to do, we would say, 'You shut up. We don't need your advice. We'll learn from Australia.'"
Mr Butikofer's comments refer to a Turnbull government decision in 2018 to ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from rolling out its 5G technology, considering it a security risk.
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said earlier this year Australia had fired the "first shot" leading to years of deteriorating relations between the two Asia-Pacific powers.
"That perhaps could be described as the first shot that has really damaged our normal business relations," Mr Xiao said in June.
Former US president Donald Trump later announced a total ban on Huawei and other major Chinese technology companies.
Mr Butikofer said it was important there was "strategic solidarity" between like-minded democracies to deter China from singling out nations.
"I have regretted that when China tried to coerce Australia economically, there was not enough of a vocal reaction from Europe," he said.
"I guess if the same happened anew today, it might be different."
It was also a concept that should be extended to the recent Taiwan row, Mr Butikofer added.
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan sparked a diplomatic spat, with China announcing it would cease operating with the US on climate change until further notice.
He said it was a signal to Europe that it was "deep in rivalry territory" with China in contrast to its multi-faceted view of China as a partner, a competitor and a rival.
"It's the first case that we know of that a country tries to use climate change policy as a tool for political coercion," he said.
"That's why when people say China is an indispensable partner for climate change, I say, 'well, they're indispensable alright, but are they really a partner?'"
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was another area the world could look to for a lesson, the outspoken politician said.
Mr Butikofer believed it could have been avoided but the world's responses to Russian President Vladimir Putin weren't "strong enough to discourage him".
There was still time to prevent the same fate happening with China, however.
"I believe that our aim has to be not to theorise about what happens if [China] invades Taiwan, but to think about what we can do to deter such a development," Mr Butikofer said.
"I don't believe that war over Taiwan is inevitable, I believe it can be avoided.
"But that means that China has to be told in very clear terms, that the price that they would have to pay politically, economically, for such an adventurous military trajectory, would be extremely high."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
