A single word can give a lot away. You would quickly spot a fake if an antiquarian bookseller wanted to flog you an early Shakespeare folio and Hamlet came the front of the stage and brandished a theremin.
But sometimes it's more subtle than one of the most famous figures of the English stage carrying on with a bizarre electronic musical instrument patented in 1928. (For a beguiling journey into the origin of words, you must get yourself a copy of Owen Barfield's History In English Words, the classic volume on the subject.)
Advertisement
Writers of historical fiction have to contend with this issue all the time. Some liberties are required, of course, for true accuracy is lost the moment contemporary English - or any other contemporary language - is used.
But it must ring true enough. It's hard to pinpoint what this actually means, and our critic Ian McFarlane considers the problem in Emma Donoghue's Haven. He told me he dithered over this part of his review and almost left it out. I was very glad it stayed in. See what you think below.
Also, spring is a bumper time for new books. We've got plenty of fresh books to review in the coming weeks. And now it'll be warm enough in the capital to read outdoors again - what a treat!
You can find all the books we've reviewed this week below. And I welcome your thoughts and feedback on what we've been reading. You can reach me by email at jasper.lindell@canberratimes.com.au
It's easy to fall in love with Paris. But can such a city love you back?
"When Tuttle leaned over a banister to call out to her friend's child, who was coming up the stairs, she quite forgot about those strange, French elevators, installed after the war in 19th century buildings that were never meant to have them," writes Sally Pryor this week.
"In this building, the elevator was descending as she leant out - the protective barrier was barely waist-high, and it materialised in deathly silence. Her head was crushed between the banister and the lift, and she somehow managed to squeeze it out from underneath before falling down the stairs."
Tuttle returns to Paris in her new memoir My Sweet Guillotine (Hardie Grant, $32.99), and speaks to Pryor about what it meant to go back.
"But she is completely unable - physically incapable - of returning to the scene of the accident. Instead, she finds herself with a growing awareness of danger, or her own mortality, of a city that has a startlingly casual attitude to death. Pot plants on windowsills protrude over every footpath - charming, and so, so French. And so, so dangerous. Imagine if one landed on your head! It's not like they're bolted on," Pryor writes.
Historical fiction is a tricky business. It is written by people who weren't there with a language that may be completely different to what the characters would have spoken.
Reviewer Ian McFarlane finds some oddly contemporary phrases trip him up and sounds off key in Emma Donoghue's new novel, Haven (Picador, $32.99).
But does the broader theme ring true? Donoghue explores the darker sides of religious conviction and what happens when a one-track vision is taken to its extreme.
"A well-travelled and scholarly monk named Artt arrives as a celebrated guest at an Irish monastery. He is regarded with awe by younger monks and with some suspicion by the self-indulgent Abbot. Artt claims to have received divine instructions in a dream. He is to take two companions from the monastery and set out by boat to seek a remote and uninhabited island upon which to find purity by offering - with monotonous regularity - unimpeded devotions and supplications to an all-knowing and watchful God," McFarlane writes.
Victoria Hannan again works through the dynamic between a core group of friends in her new novel Marshmallow (Hachette, $29.99) - similar to what she did in Kokomo.
Advertisement
"Set in the days before and after the anniversary of a horrific and fatal accident, Marshmallow unpacks each characters' guilt and sadness as they grapple with the unexpected turn their lives have taken. The cast is diverse in many ways, but unified in others," Zoya Patel writes in a review this week.
But these characters are complex to the point of being laboured, and feel distant on the page. But this remains a pacy and highly readable novel.
Former Fraser government staffer Scott Prasser is unimpressed with Denis White's Fraser In Office (Connor Court, $24.95), which he finds in a review this week to be "slim pickings" on Malcolm Fraser's time in government.
"Liberals and commentators have viewed his seven years in office as being an abject failure. Despite having control of the Senate from 1975 to 1981, the Fraser government was seen to have failed to moderate the excesses of the Whitlam government, to deliver real reform or to reflect his party's philosophy. Many senior Liberals and commentators regard the Fraser Government as 'years of lost opportunity'," Prasser writes.
"All you get from the author is a quick thumb-nail sketch of Fraser's political career, some trite comments about his philosophy, and a pedestrian outline of the events leading to Fraser becoming prime minister and a very brief account of his government until it fell spectacularly in March 1983."
Advertisement
Ottessa Moshfegh's My Year of Rest and Relaxation was a widely popular novel, released by the American author in 2018. And it was clearly political, our critic Lucy Neave writes.
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation follows a lonely young woman who lives in Manhattan in the period leading up to 9/11. She works in a gallery - ostensibly her dream job - until she is fired for repeatedly sleeping in a cupboard, and feels increasingly compelled to slumber daily, using a series of sleep medications provided by a doctor with questionable ethics. Her commitment to obliterating her reality could be read as a metaphor for how the US sleepwalked into 9/11; alternatively, sleep in the novel is the only state of consciousness beyond the reach of the relentless capitalism (and consumerism) experienced by New Yorkers living in the noughties," Neave writes.
So what to make of Moshfegh's new novel, Lapvona (Jonathan Cape, $32.99)? This is a story set in a vaguely eastern European feudal society where Marek labours in a village where the villagers are deluded about the benignity of its ruler, a lord of the manor who eats peaches when the villagers died in a drought. There's a corrupt priest for good measure, too.
"Much of the book dwells on the abject and the grotesque. ... It could be read as an allegory for aspects of US society, including vast disparities in wealth, a self-obsessed leader, and ill-educated people who swallow lies promulgated by the church," Neave writes.
Advertisement
If only everyone behaved perfectly rationally in the face of a crisis, then everything would make sense. But then the historian's task - and, to be fair, the journalist's - would be very dull.
Mark Thomas considers Robert T. Harris' Dancing Before Storms (Wakefield Press, $39.99), a history of five revolutions in which Harris sets out to explain why political actors still ignore the writing on the wall when it makes no rational sense.
"Harris' title is a little odd. Dancing on the edge of a precipice, or dancing on hot coals, are more customary metaphors for carrying blithely on, enjoying yourself, as political institutions, social tranquillity and economic stability all collapse. Pissing in the wind might be a more vulgar synonym," Thomas writes in his review.
Peter Papathanasiou, the Canberra-based author, is written The Invisible (Hachette, $32.99) - what he calls a Greek noir. Papathanasiou takes the hero of his first novel, The Stoning, to the country of his origin.
Our reviewer Alison Booth writes praises Papathanasiou's descriptive writing, but wishes for a quicker pace.
Advertisement
"For his mandatory leave, Manolis elects to return to his Greek roots with his old friend Stavros. Stavros and Manolis grew up together in Australia but Stavros's family had decided to return to Greece, the country from which they had emigrated to Australia years before. It is Stavros who persuades Manolis to take a busman's holiday to try to track down what has happened to his friend Lefty, who has disappeared," Booth writes.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.