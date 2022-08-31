The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Live

Live Jobs Summit updates: 'No greater opportunity' than childcare, Andrews says

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:36am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The government's jobs and skills summit is bringing 143 representatives together in Canberra today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.