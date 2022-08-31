Live Jobs Summit updates: 'You're part of the menu', union boss slams Dutton

The government's jobs and skills summit is bringing 143 representatives together in Canberra today.
Key themes for the summit in Parliament House's Mural Hall include women's participation and gender pay parity, bargaining and new energy jobs.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has positioned the summit as the starting block for discussions around ongoing economic challenges impacting the economy.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
